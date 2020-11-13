Sonobuoy Launcher Market Research Report showing Huge Growth till 2027

The sonobuoy launcher market was valued US$ 169.79 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 261.93 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2020–2027.

Technologies act as the most important shield to protect nations from potential threats such as maritime threats. Antisubmarine warfare are used by naval forces to combat underwater threats. They leverage the underwater acoustic surveillance technology with aircraft carriers and patrol vessels to carry out critical maritime operations. Therefore, the growing adoption of underwater acoustic surveillance systems is supporting the growth of the sonobuoy launcher market. The development of sonobuoy launchers for UAVs is a major business opportunity for the market players. However, the long lifespan of sonobuoy launchers and availability of other submarine detection technologies hinder the growth of the sonobuoy launcher market.

Due to remarkable rise in submarine warfare, countries are focusing more on adopting maritime patrol vessels, thus increasing the use of sonobuoy in antisubmarine warfare. This would directly trigger the adoption of sonobuoy launchers as well. Moreover, the rising defense budgets in the emerging countries for developing advanced technologies to ensure nationals security is another factor supporting the growth of the sonobuoy launcher market. Further, the integration of the combat management systems and sonobuoy launchers for improving anti-submarine warfare capabilities would benefit the sonobuoy launcher manufacturers worldwide.

Sonobuoy Launcher Market 2020-2027 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Sonobuoy Launcher and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study.

The key players profiled in this study includes- Alkan, Geospectrum Technologies Inc., L3Harries, Aurora Flight Sciences, JSK Naval Support Inc., Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, MES S.P.A., Systems Engineering Associates Corporation, SAES AND Ultra Electronics

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market restrains included in the report which represents the difference to drivers of the market and gives scope for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

We are keen to understand what additional information if included will help you in your business endeavor. We also hold the expertise to customize the reports based on any specific countries/regions, segmentations, companies, etc. of your choice. Hence you can share your specific requirements, if any.

