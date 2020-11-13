Cleanroom Disinfectant Market to Undergo Linear Transition between 2020 and 2030

Cleanrooms are witnessing high demand and adoption in the healthcare sector as an important element in ensuring efficient disinfection and sterilization. The cleanroom disinfectant market is exhibiting accelerating growth with a high adoption rate in different applications such as controlling cleanroom contamination and ensuring active disinfection and cleaning. Different performance standards such as EN1276, are provided by the governing authorities to ensure effective selection of these disinfectants, Several factors such as enhanced use of biologics, a surge in healthcare regulations, and growth in adoption of healthcare technologies are positively influencing the market for cleanroom disinfectants.

North America and Europe are projected to experience a significant hike in demand for these disinfectants, creating white spaces of growth in these regional markets. The high concentration of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical players in these regions is expected to impart it a robust growth rate. India and China are forecasted to push ahead of the progress of the cleanroom disinfectant market in the Asia Pacific.

Key market players are investing in innovative technologies to stay ahead in the market. They are adopting strategies to expand their global presence. Established players in the global market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Contec Inc.

Illinois Tool Works

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

Cardinal Health.

