The Irrigated Ablation Catheter Market to substantiate from 2016 to 2024

Catheter ablation is a procedure which is used to remove the affected heart tissues that cause a heart rhythm problem. Ablation catheters are passed through the blood vessel in the neck, arm and threaded into the heart to remove the affected heart tissues that cause abnormal heart rhythm by using radiofrequency (RF) as the source of energy. Arrhythmias occur when electrical signals in the heart do not work properly. Medicines used in arrhythmias are to control abnormal heart rhythm, but catheter ablation devices remove the affected tissue.

In February 2016, irrigated ablation catheter manufactured by Boston Scientific Corporation, received the approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Irrigated ablation catheter is used to diagnose and treat a condition called type I atrial flutter. Atrial flutter is the condition the cause heart to beat too fast leading to heart failure or stroke. Some of the common symptoms include palpitations, presyncope, mild dyspnea, and fatigue. Irrigation ablation catheter uses total tip cooling technology that is used to cool the catheter tip during the ablation procedure. In open irrigation catheter, radiofrequency energy is used to destroy the place in the tissue that causes atrial flutter.

Technological advancements, advanced product pipeline and growing awareness of patient safety and monitoring are some of the key drivers that are fuelling the growth of irrigated ablation catheter market. However, high research and development expenses in product development and the low awareness about irrigated ablation catheter in the developing countries is anticipated to hamper the growth of irrigated ablation catheter market. According to National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, atrial fibrillation cost $6 billion each year in the United States. Medical expenses of people suffering from atrial fibrillation are about $8,705 higher per year compare to people who do not have atrial fibrillation.

Segmentation by Energy Sources

Radiofrequency (RF)

Cryoablation

Laser

Other Energy Sources (Microwave, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)),

Segmentation by Catheter Types

Single Point Radiofrequency Catheters

Multielectrode Radiofrequency Catheters

Contact Force Sensing Radiofrequency Catheters

Balloon Catheters

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Heart Center & Specialists

Based on the energy source, global irrigated ablation catheter market is segmented into radiofrequency (RF), cryoablation, laser and other energy sources. Radiofrequency (RF) segment is gaining importance in global irrigated ablation catheter market, as radiofrequency ablation (RFA) catheter is used for patients who do not respond to medication. Radiofrequency (RF) energy is used to remove the affected tissue and is marked as a 2nd generation catheter technology. Ablation by radiofrequency with irrigated tip catheter decreases the possibility of thrombus and help in the creation of larger lesions. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2.7–6.1 million people in the United States have atrial fibrillation which is expected to increase with the aging population. African Americans are less likely to have atrial fibrillation than those of European descent. Women show a higher prevalence of atrial fibrillation than men.

Based on catheter types, global irrigated ablation catheter market is segmented into single point radiofrequency catheters, multielectrode radiofrequency catheters, contact force sensing radiofrequency catheters and balloon catheters.

On the basis of regional presence, global irrigated ablation catheter market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global irrigated ablation catheter market owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption of technologies, and availability of reimbursement policies.

Some of the major players in global irrigated ablation catheter market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Osypka AG, Biosense Webster, Inc., and others. New technologically advanced products and systems being launched in the global market, along with expansion in the emerging markets is the primary strategy adopted by major players in the global ablation catheter system market.

