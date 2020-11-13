The Orthopedic Screw Extraction System market to fill the “growth” bill in the next decade

Orthopedic Screw Extraction System are the instruments which is utilized to cutting, removing or extracting the bone fragments or orthopedic acrylic Screw. The bone fragments are extracted from a previously implanted screw using ultrasonic energy while performing the orthopedic procedures. Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems is typically consist of ultrasonic generator with appropriate control and having two or more hand piece. From that two hand piece, one is used for cutting and abstraction of bone skin while other hand piece is used for removing of Screw. The probes of Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems used for Screw removal may be reusable or intend for single use. Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems also include the vacuum suction tubes and filters to extract the bone Screw and bone fragments. Along with this Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems is also provided with accessories such as hex hammers, endoscopic video systems, ultrasonic powered instruments, Ultrasonic waves generated by Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems is of high frequency vibration (above 16 kHz) Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems. The high incidence of orthopedic implant procedure and use of non-biodegradable screws in the surgery is one of the prime factor for the high growth rate of Orthopedic Screw Extraction System.

The major driving factor propelling the growth of Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems market are increasing incidence of bone related disorders and osteoporosis fueling the need for increased number of surgery. Moreover, rising incidences of road accidents and trauma cases is anticipated to positively impact the growth of Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems market over the forecast period. Additionally, increase in orthopedic surgery in outpatient facility and Ambulatory Surgical Center is anticipated lead to significant growth of Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems market over the next decade. Also the importance of leading manufacturer to develop and launch more advanced Orthopedic Screw Extraction System in the market is also anticipated to lead significant growth of the Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems market. On the contrary, the associated unfavorable reimbursement scenario and high cost of Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems is expected to retrain the growth of Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems market. Additionally the shortage of skilled medical professional in low developing economies is anticipated to lead sluggish growth of Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems market over the study period.

The global Orthopedic Screw Extraction System market is segmented on the basis of Product type, End Users, and Geography:

Orthopedic Screw Extraction System market Segmentation by Product Type Screw extractors Trephines Universal Extractors Hex Drivers Screw Drivers Others

Orthopedic Screw Extraction System market Segmentation by End User Specialty Clinics Hospitals Academic and Research Institutes Ambulatory Surgical Centers



The global Orthopedic Screw Extraction System market is anticipated to capitalize on the introduction of new technology to the market. The global Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems market is anticipated to show substantial growth over the study period due rising burden of orthopedic diseases. As per International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), there are over 210 million people affected with osteoporosis. It has been also estimated that around 30%-35% of post-menopausal women are affected osteoporosis in Europe and U.S. as per World Health Organization (WHO) estimate at least 15-35% of males and around 35-40% of females will sustain one or more fragility fractures in their lifetime which leads to the high traction for Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems market. By product type, screw extractor is anticipated to gain maximum market share in term of value. Among all end user, the hospital segment is expected to register higher growth rate in the Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems market in term of value and closely followed by the ambulatory surgical centers segment.

On the basis of geography, Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems market is classified into seven key region viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the global Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems market due increasing prevalence of osteoporosis. After North America Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems market is then followed by Europe due to high healthcare infrastructure in this region. APEC and China is expected to show the faster growth for global Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems market owing to rising incidence of trauma cases in this region. Latin America and Middle East and Africa is expected to show delayed growth for Orthopedic Screw Extraction Systems market due to lack of healthcare infrastructure and limited number of medical professionals.

Some of the major key players competing in the global Orthopedic Screw Extraction System Market are Shukla Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Innomed, Inc., TECRES S.P.A, Or

