The Spinal Surgery Instrument Kits Market to croon growth from 2019 to 2029

Numerous conditions can affect the spinal cord adversely which can result in severe back pain to some serious spinal dysfunction. The spinal conditions such as fractures, degenerative disk disease, scoliosis, spine infection or tumor, spondylolisthesis, etc. may not require spinal surgery however if the condition getting worse only then surgery is recommended. According to the HCUP (Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project), in the period from 2001 to 2011, the spinal fusion surgeries has increased by 70%. In 2001, there were around 2 Mn procedures performed and in 2011 procedures increased to 4 Mn, almost double from 2001 in the United States alone, which indicates the increasing trend of spinal surgeries. This increasing trend increasing the need for spinal surgery devices and indirectly driving the market growth of spinal surgery instrument kits market.

Growing spinal injuries is expected to drive the growth of the spinal surgery instrument kits market. Rising prevalence of the stenosis which is a degenerative disease and cannot be effectively reversed with any medication and often requires surgery indirectly boosting the growth of the spinal surgery instrument kits market. The advanced spinal surgery instrument kits availability allow healthcare professionals to perform spinal surgery effectively and precisely which increase the positive result of the surgery and in turn driving the growth of the spinal surgery instrument kits market. Further, rising research and development activities to develop treatments to cure various spinal related disorders is expected to drive the growth of the spinal surgery instrument kits market. However, the high cost of the spinal surgeries may restrain the growth of the spinal surgery instrument kits market. Lack of expertise to perform critical spinal surgery also expected to hamper the potential growth of spinal surgery instrument kits market.

The global market for spinal surgery instrument kits is segmented on basis of surgery, end user and geography.

Spinal Surgery Instrument Kits Segmentation by Surgery Discectomy Laminectomy Spinal Fusion Vertebroplasty/ Kyphoplasty

Spinal Surgery Instrument Kits Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



The spinal surgery instrument kits market is expected to show high growth due to the increasing number of spinal surgery. The increasing number of the spinal problem across all the region and the willingness of the patients to adopt better lifestyle fuel the keyhole spinal surgery instrument kits market. Players are working on product innovation to come up with advance spinal surgery product to provide a better lifestyle to the patients. The innovative product is more accurate and getting no possibility for infection and show a high rate of treatment support to the patient. And growing the market demand and boosting the growth of spinal surgery instrument kits market.

The global spinal surgery instrument kits market is expected to be dominated by North America due to a high number of spinal surgeries performed in the region. Europe is the second largest and most lucrative spinal surgery instrument kits market due to availability of skilled professionals coupled with higher adoption of spinal surgery in the region. Latin America spinal surgery instrument kits market is expected to experience steady growth due to increasing spinal surgery procedures. The Asia-Pacific spinal surgery instrument kits market is expected to show fast growth due to rising spinal surgeries and product availability. The Middle East & Africa is expected to be least lucrative spinal surgery instrument kits market due to least product availability and lack of facilities in the region.

Some of the key players in the spinal surgery instrument kits market include Stryker; Cook Medical; Medtronic; Avalign Technologies, Inc.; Siemens Healthineers; Ethicon Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Olympus Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, and others.

