Vikings vs Bears Live stream Reddit,Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday Night NFL game

The Bears–Vikings rivalry is an NFL rivalry between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.

It began when the Vikings entered the league as an expansion team in 1961. The first time these two teams met, the Vikings stunned the Bears 37–13 in Minnesota. Both teams are members of the NFC North, and play at least twice a year. The rivalry is known for having had many offensive-oriented contests, and also several surprising results. The Vikings lead the overall series 60–56–2. The teams h…The Minnesota Vikings (3-5) and Chicago Bears (5-4) face off on Monday Night Football in a Week 10 NFL game. The Bears are trying to get back on track after some tough losses while the Vikings …

Oh, and by the way, there’s an NFL game tonight. Let’s talk about it, shall we?

Three weeks ago it would have been inconceivable that the Minnesota Vikings would be road favorites over almost any opponent let alone a division opponent, but that is the situation we have Monday as Minnesota (3-5 SU; 5-3 ATS) is a 3.5-point favorite in Chicago against the Bears (5-4 SU; 5-4 ATS).

The Vikings are looking for their third straight NFC North win as they have started November with victories at Green Bay and at home vs. Detroit last week. Meanwhile, it was mentioned in this column on Oct. 26 that the Bears’ 5-1 record at the time might have been fraudulent. Well it turns out the Bears are who we thought they were as Chicago is now amid a three-game skid.

The Vikings have figured out that the recipe for success is to let Dalvin cook — as RB Dalvin Cook has amassed 478 total yards from scrimmage (369 rushing, 109 receiving) and six touchdowns over the past two games. However, the Bears’ ninth-rated stop unit could present more of a challenge and is likely to stack the box and force Kirk Cousins to beat them down the field. Cook has rushed for only 86 yards on 34 carries combined in his past three games vs. Chicago.

Much will be made this week of Cousins’ misfortunes on “Monday Night Football” as he is 0-9 for his career as a starting quarterback (0-6 with Washington, 0-3 with Minnesota). This shows how much the market perception of the Bears has fallen in just three short weeks when they are underdogs at home in a “Monday Night Football” game to Cousins. He is 0-3 vs. the Bears in the Matt Nagy era and averaging only 209 passing yards per game.a