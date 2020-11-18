Cosmetic implants are implantable devices used to improve the aesthetic beauty of an individual. There has been a considerable increase in cosmetic surgeries in the past few years. Both invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures are used to embed the cosmetic implants in an individual’s body. Patients are opting to replace their damaged/missing body parts, recover their normal appearance, and enhance their aesthetic beauty owing to the development of cosmetic implants. Hence, increase in the number of cosmetic implant procedures is observed since last decade.

The world cosmetic implants market is projected to reach $10,708 million by 2022 from 2015 value of $ 6,356 million, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2016-2022.

Global Cosmetic Implants Market Analysis to 2022 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cosmetic Implants industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Cosmetic Implants Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Cosmetic Implants Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Cosmetic Implants Market:

Allergan plc,Danaher Corporation,Dentsply Sirona Inc.,Global Consolidated Aesthetics plc,Institut Straumann AG,Johnson & Johnson,3M Company,Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH,Sientra Inc.,Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

