Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy Live Stream FREE: UEFA Nations League 2020 How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News.Roberto Mancini’s Italy are currently top of Group A, one point ahead of the Netherlands and two ahead of Poland. In their most recent outing, Italy beat Poland 2-0 to maintain their position at the top of the group standings.

Bosnia, however, find themselves at the foot of the table in Group A after collecting just two points from five games. The team are yet to win a game in the group, but did hold Italy to a 1-1 draw when the two sides met back in September.

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 18 November

What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? Stadion Grbavica

TV Channel

Edin Dzeko is expected to undergo another coronavirus test to determine whether he still has the virus after testing positive last week. Dzeko missed Bosnia’s previous two fixtures during this international break against the Netherlands and Iran. Armin Hodzic will likely come in for the Roma striker should he still have the virus.

In more positive news for manager Dusan Bajevic, Anel Ahmedhodzic will be available for selection after missing the Nations League tie against the Netherlands due to a one-match ban.

Italy manager Mancini has also tested positive for coronavirus and took charge of Italy’s win over Poland from the comfort of his own home. Mancini will be without Giorgio Chiellini, Alessio Romagnoli and Angelo Ogbonna due to injuries, with Alessandro Bastoni and Marco Ferrari coming into the squad as their replacements.

Leonardo Bonucci, Vicenzo Grifo and Moise Kean have all been sent back to their respective clubs, however, following injuries.

Predicted Lineups

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sehic; Cipetic, Hadzikadunic, Ahmedhodzic, Kolasinac; Pjanic, Cirmirot; Visca, Gojak, Krunic; Hodzic.

Italy: Donnarumma; D’Ambrosio, Bastoni, Ferrari, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; El Shaarawy, Immobile, Chiesa.