Ayurvedic Cure For Hepatic Steatosis Without Surgery

When we talking about hepatic steatosis, Hepatic steatosis happens when extra fat accumulates in the liver. It is basically building up fat in the liver cells that can cause severe complications especially in case of obesity, alcohol inebriation (an excessive consumption or intoxication of alcohol) or some hepatic diseases (for example type2 diabetes).

GC® Supplement made with enriched-natural herbs such as Operculina Turpethum, Boerhavia Diffusa & Cyperus Rotundus is helpful to relieve the symptoms of hepatic steatosis and cirrhosis. Get More Details.

Benefits:

Individuals can see the benefits within a month of the medication kit’s usage. Results may vary depending on the severity of the condition, age, diet, and lifestyle. However, patients can observe significant changes in the 4th month onwards. Patients are provided with a diet chart along with the hepatic steatosis medication kit.