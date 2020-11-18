England will welcome Iceland to Wembley for the final matchday in League A, Group 2 in Nations League action on Wednesday..England vs Iceland LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV and Uefa Nations League match stream today..England vs Iceland Live Stream Reddit Free: Watch Online Football match Online.UEFA England vs Iceland Live Stream FREE: Watch Nations League Soccer Full Match Online TV Coverage 2020

England will welcome Iceland to Wembley for the final matchday in League A, Group 2 in Nations League action on Wednesday.

England will not be able to qualify for the finals and Iceland is already confirmed for relegation, but there is a lot to play for between these two clubs and their pride is on the line today.

Can Iceland come out with a win against England? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to watch the UEFA Nations League today!

England vs. Iceland

When: Wednesday, November 18

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: ESPN+ (stream now)

UEFA Nations League Starting Lineups

England possible starting lineup:

Pope; Walker, Keane, Mings; Maitland-Niles, Rice, Winks, Saka; Sancho, Foden; Kane

Iceland possible starting lineup:

Runarsson; Sampsted, Ingason, Hermansson; Saevarsson, Baldursson, Bjarnason, Johannesson, Skulason; Gudjohnsen, Sigthorsson

UEFA Nations League Odds and Betting Lines

UEFA Nations League odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. ET.

England (-556) vs. Iceland (+1450)

Want some action on the UEFA Nations League? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.