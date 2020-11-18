England vs Iceland live stream Reddit, Everything you need to know about

While essentially a dead rubber, this Nations League clash between Group A2 also-rans England and Iceland allows both managers to blood new talent. Read on for your full guide to getting a England vs Iceland live stream in the Nations League, no matter where in the world you are right now.
Iceland’s fate of relegation to League B has already been secured after losing all five of their games during this campaign, while hosts England have missed out of the final round of matches following their 2-0 defeat away against Belgium on Sunday.
Despite their defeat on Sunday, England were much the better side for large parts of the game against the Belgians, with Jack Grealish earning universal plaudits for his performance.
But scored just three goals during the campaign, and a disappointing third place finish in the group guaranteed behind Belgium and Denmark, tonight’s game could see Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate give some alternative attacking options a go.
While Harry Kane is likely to start once again up top, expect supporting roles for the less-experience trio of Phil Foden, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Harry Winks.
While Erik Hamren’s Iceland side have held their own against all three teams in the group, their results haven’t earned them the points that their performances have sometimes deserved, with a late Christian Eriksen penalty for Denmark robbing them of their first point of the this year’s tournament on Sunday.
With Gylfi Sigurdsson, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Alfred Finnbogason and Johann Berg Gudmundsson all having returned to their respective clubs, expect a hugely experimental Icalancid side for this clash, which could signal goals galore for the home side.
Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch England vs Iceland online and get a Nations League live stream wherever you are right now.
How to watch England vs Iceland from outside your country
For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we’ve got your viewing options listed out below. But if you’re out of the country for today’s match are worried that you’ll miss the Spain vs Germany game, don’t sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs, you can tune in to the match no matter where you are in the world. Here’s how to get started.
Use a VPN to watch Nations League football online from anywhere
We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a quibble.
How to watch England vs Iceland live stream in the UK
Sky has the exclusive rights for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League in the UK, with England vs Iceland set to be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.
Coverage begins at 7pm GMT ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.
If you’re a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device.
For those of you without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV is most likely your best bet. More specifically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £25 right now – that’s all 11 channels, so as well as Nations League action, you’ll also be able to watch the Premier League, F1, PGA Tour golf, NFL and much more.
If you’re outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above.
England vs Iceland live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in the US
If you’re in the US, ESPN and Spanish-language channel TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes Network) have the rights to show the England vs Iceland Nations League clash in the US, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT.
However, the match won’t be available on any of ESPN’s linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network’s streaming service ESPN+.
ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.
How to watch a England vs Iceland live stream in Australia
Having snapped up the rights to the Nations League, you’ll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of England vs Iceland in the Nations League if you’re down under.
Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 6.45am AEDT on Thursday morning.
If you’re not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.
Can you live stream England vs Iceland in Canada?
The bad news for Canadian footy fans is that no broadcaster in the region currently has the rights to show the UEFA Nations League in the region.
We don’t see much alternative other than to grab a VPN as discussed above and try and catch the coverage from somewhere else in the world (although you’ll likely need credit card details in your country of choice).
How to live stream England vs Iceland in New Zealand
Live coverage of the England vs Iceland Nations League clash comes courtesy of Sky Sport 7, with kick-off set for 8.45am NZDT on Thursday morning.
Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country’s Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform – where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.
Kiwis away from the islands can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.
England will welcome Iceland to Wembley for the final matchday in League A, Group 2 in Nations League action on Wednesday.
England will not be able to qualify for the finals and Iceland is already confirmed for relegation, but there is a lot to play for between these two clubs and their pride is on the line today.
Can Iceland come out with a win against England? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to watch the UEFA Nations League today!
England vs. Iceland
- When: Wednesday, November 18
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (stream now)
UEFA Nations League Starting Lineups
England possible starting lineup:
Pope; Walker, Keane, Mings; Maitland-Niles, Rice, Winks, Saka; Sancho, Foden; Kane
Iceland possible starting lineup:
Runarsson; Sampsted, Ingason, Hermansson; Saevarsson, Baldursson, Bjarnason, Johannesson, Skulason; Gudjohnsen, Sigthorsson
UEFA Nations League Odds and Betting Lines
UEFA Nations League odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. ET.
England (-556) vs. Iceland (+1450)
Want some action on the UEFA Nations League? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.
We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.