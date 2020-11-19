Global Academic E-Learning Market is accounted for $58.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $151.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.The increasing e-learning enrolment across the world is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, the lack of standardization in e-learning content curation, and lack of technical expertise can hamper the growth of the market.

Pearson, Berlitz, Blackboard, Desire2Learn, EF Education First, Instructure, MPS Limited and Vipkid.

Academic E-learning (also called electronic learning) is any type of learning that takes place through or with a computer and is primarily facilitated through the Internet but can also be accomplished with CD-ROMs and DVDs, streaming audio or video and other media. Factors such as flexible formats for courses (self-paced courses), certifications, and degree programs that facilitate job placement, professional growth, the transition to other disciplines, and advanced studies drive e-learning enrolments.

Based on type, Online segment is going to have a lucrative growth as online platform collect data on a real-time basis and are readily available at very low, subscription costs. They also reduce the need for commuting to other locations. By Geography, North American region is constantly enhancing due to the advantages such as extensive access to innovative learning and training solutions are propelling the demand for academic e-learning modules in the North American market.

