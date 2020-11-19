The Global Automotive In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market size is projected to reach $2,010 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2016-2022). The automobile industry is dynamic in nature, and it continuously adopts advanced technologies for enhancing the customer experience. Interior cabin space of automobiles has evolved rapidly in terms of upholstery, automation of seats, and infotainment. This cabin space faces the most challenging environment as it is prone to polluted air, smoke, toxic fumes, bad odor, food smell, and pollens, which either get absorbed to the upholstery or float the air, making passengers prone to diseases. Globally, major cities are prone to smog and high pollutant concentrations owing to traffic congestion and increased emissions, which gives rise to the need for installation of onboard air purifiers or ionizers to purify the cabin air from harmful toxicants. Demand for clean & toxin-free cabin air and increase in air pollution level worldwide are the key drivers of automotive in-vehicle air purifiers. However, non-standardized products act as a major restraint to this growth.

Top Companies: Powerseed, Mann+Hummel Filter Technology (S.E.A) Pte Ltd, Amke Technology Co., Ltd, Xiaomi, and Airbus Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

The consumer base of automotive in-vehicle air purifiers has expanded from passenger cars to light and heavy commercial vehicles. Cab owners, school buses, private & public transport vehicles (bus and vans), and truck operators are vigilantly installing these purifiers to provide better service to their customers and are taking precautionary measures to safeguard the health of the passengers and vehicle drivers. According to a study conducted by researchers at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health in March 2015, an onboard air filtration system developed specifically for school buses resulted in reduced exposure to vehicular pollutants by up to 88%, thus safeguarding the health of passengers.

Various types of onboard air purifiers are available in the in-vehicle air purifier market, such as standalone air purifiers, air ionizers, or a combination of both. Majority of the products are aftermarket products; however, in the near future, owing to increase in pollutant levels in air and standardization of such air purifiers, it is expected that automobile manufacturers will provide onboard air purifiers as standard accessory in their vehicles, providing growth opportunity for OEMs.

Asia-Pacific leads the automotive in-vehicle air purifier market

Adoption of in-vehicle air-purifier in automobiles is comparatively higher in Asia-Pacific than other regions. This owes to the fact that developing countries in Asia-Pacific are largely affected by air pollution, and automobile manufacturers and the government are taking initiatives to promote the technologies that will help reduce the harmful effects of toxic air. Asia-pacific is the region with fastest growing economies such as China and India, with the former accounting for around 60% of the Asia-Pacific in-vehicle air purifier market revenue. The market of automotive in-vehicle air purifier would be strong in next six years. Also, the vehicle production in this region is the highest in the world and is estimated that Asia-Pacific would show a promising growth in the air purifier market from 2014 to 2022. Moreover, countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia are taking initiatives to induce awareness in people regarding usage of these technologies. Due to all these factors, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a high growth rate in terms of adoption of advance air purifier systems.

