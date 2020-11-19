Open source intelligence (OSINT) is the information collected from public sources such as those available on the internet. It is, however, not only restricted to internet but rather makes use of all the publicly available sources. OSINT is the insight gained from processing and analyzing public data sources such as websites, radio, broadcast TV, and social media. The main benefit of open source intelligence is that it is less expensive than traditional information collection tools. OSINT tools allow users to cope up with different sources and provide a real-time analysis about any information.

Key Players:

– Alfresco Software Inc.

– Digital Clues

– Expert Systems S.p.A

– Google LLC

– Maltego Technologies GmbH

– OffSec Service Limited

– Octogence Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

– Palantir Technologies Inc.

– Recorded Future, Inc.

– Thales Group

Increase in the amount of open and accessible personal data, corporate content, and government databases to intelligence organizations around the world leads to rise in OSINT investments. Several types of security organizations are investing in open source intelligence tools to increase their monitoring capabilities and research capabilities, in the open web, deep web, and darknet.

Moreover, increase in the use of technology, which includes artificial intelligence is considered as a major opportunity for the open source intelligence market.

Increase in adoption of open source intelligence tools among various organizations and surge in demand for cloud-based OSINT among SMEs drive the growth of the market. In addition, increase in need of OSINT by various industries to gain insights for business planning fuels the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about OSINT and concerns related to data quality issues hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, emerging trends such as social media analytics is expected to present major opportunities for the expansion of the market in the future

The open source intelligence market is segmented into source, technique, end user, and region. As per source, the market is segmented into media, internet, public government data, professional & academic publications, commercial, and others. By technique, the open source intelligence market is divided into text analytics, video analytics, social media analytics, geospatial analytics, security analytics, and others. As per end user, it is classified into government intelligence agencies, military & defense intelligence agencies, cyber security organizations, law enforcement agencies, financial services, private specialized business, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings

2.1.1.Top impacting factors

2.1.2.Top investment pockets

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key forces shaping global open source intelligence market

3.3.Market dynamics

3.3.1.Drivers

3.3.1.1.Increase in adoption of OSINT among multiple organizations

3.3.1.2.Surge in demand for cloud-based open source intelligence among SMEs

3.3.1.3.Increase in need to gain insights for business planning

3.3.2.Restraints

3.3.2.1.Lack of Awareness of Open source intelligence Tools Among SMEs

3.3.2.2.Concerns regarding the data quality issues.

3.3.3.Opportunity

3.3.3.1.Emerging trends such as social media analytics

CHAPTER 4:GLOBAL OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY SOURCE

4.1.Overview

4.2.Media

4.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3.Market analysis by country

4.3.Internet

4.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3.Market analysis by country

4.4.Public & Government Data

4.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3.Market analysis by country

4.5.Professional & Academic Publications

4.5.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3.Market analysis by country

4.6.Commercial

4.6.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3.Market analysis by country

4.7.Others

4.7.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3.Market analysis by country