LIVE STREAMING Cardinals vs Seahawks NFL week 11, Football 2020 Online

Starting another week 11 with the fight of Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks at Thursday Night football game live on FOX, NFL NETWORK, AMAZON at CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA. The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road. The Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET. If you guys want to watch live stream between Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks on your device any like Android, IPhone, IPad, Android, Xbox, PlayStation, Laptop, Tabloid and more from anywhere in the world then you have landed right here in this page.

Cardinals vs Seahawks live stream Online

Game info:

Team Name: Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Kickoff – 08:20 PM ET

COVERAGE

Watch – FOX, NFL NETWORK, AMAZON

Listen – NFL Game Pass, Westwood One, Sirius XM.

LOCATION: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA.

Click here to Watch Live stream

Watch Here With VPN

Game Preview:

Arizona Cardinals (6-3) vs Seattle Seahawks (6-3)

The last meeting of the two teams Arizona Cardinals (6-3) vs Seattle Seahawks (6-3) hold on October 25, 2020 where Cardinals won with the score 37-34. Since the two teams became part of the NFC West, in eighteen seasons, they have split the season series nine times, while the Cardinals have swept the two games three times and the Seahawks have swept the season series four times. The current league Raining of Cardinals are off 1 – def 16- pass 15- rush 1 on their hand Seahawks: off 5 – deff 32- pass 5- rush 16th.

Odds

The Seahawks are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -106

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seattle and Arizona both have five wins in their last 11 games.

Oct 25, 2020 – Arizona 37 vs. Seattle 34

Dec 22, 2019 – Arizona 27 vs. Seattle 13

Sep 29, 2019 – Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 10

Dec 30, 2018 – Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 24

Sep 30, 2018 – Seattle 20 vs. Arizona 17

Dec 31, 2017 – Arizona 26 vs. Seattle 24

Nov 09, 2017 – Seattle 22 vs. Arizona 16

Dec 24, 2016 – Arizona 34 vs. Seattle 31

Oct 23, 2016 – Seattle 6 vs. Arizona 6

Jan 03, 2016 – Seattle 36 vs. Arizona 6

Nov 15, 2015 – Arizona 39 vs. Seattle 32

Arizona vs Seattle Prediction, Line

Seattle 34, Arizona 30

Bet on Arizona vs Seattle with BetMGM

Seattle -3, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

The Seahawks are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -106

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seattle and Arizona both have five wins in their last 11 games.

Oct 25, 2020 – Arizona 37 vs. Seattle 34

Dec 22, 2019 – Arizona 27 vs. Seattle 13

Sep 29, 2019 – Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 10

Dec 30, 2018 – Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 24

Sep 30, 2018 – Seattle 20 vs. Arizona 17

Dec 31, 2017 – Arizona 26 vs. Seattle 24

Nov 09, 2017 – Seattle 22 vs. Arizona 16

Dec 24, 2016 – Arizona 34 vs. Seattle 31

Oct 23, 2016 – Seattle 6 vs. Arizona 6

Jan 03, 2016 – Seattle 36 vs. Arizona 6

Nov 15, 2015 – Arizona 39 vs. Seattle 32

How to watch Live Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks without cable

If you have no cable subscription or out of home or in travel, don’t worry if you have any device like Android, IPhone, IPad, Android, Xbox, PlayStation, Laptop, Tabloid and more from anywhere in the world then you can enjoy live streaming by signing up our link in this page. With the right streaming services, you can watch Sunday afternoon games on CBS and Fox, Sunday Night Football on NBC, Monday Night Football on ESPN, and Thursday Night Football, which this year is spread out across Fox, Amazon Prime/Twitch, and the NFL Network.

How to Watch Cardinals vs Seahawks NFL live for free

Streaming NFL games for free is easy for those using mobile devices. Free of charge, the Yahoo! Sports App presents all Sunday games being shown in your local market as well as national TV games (Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights).

Get NFL Game Pass International and stream every game live without blackouts

If you’re looking to catch all 256 NFL games this year but don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass is your best option. There’s a seven-day free trial available too.

You can access NFL Game Pass worldwide, but the U.S. version does not allow live streaming of regular-season games. Some games are blacked out in parts of Europe as well. Only users who sign up for Game Pass from a non-U.S. and non-Europe location will have live-streaming access to every game, everywhere.

NFL Game Pass offers a “FREE” or “PRO” subscription. With the free subscription, you get 24/7 access to the NFL Network, as well as content downloads and highlights for every game. Upgrading to the “PRO” subscription gives you all 250+ live NFL games (including the playoffs and the Super Bowl), full game replays, All-22 Coaches Film, and more.

How To Watch Arizona at Seattle NFL Live Stream With APPS

Below a breakdown of the top apps and services for watching in market NFL games without an antenna:

NFL Mobile App. Pros: Free streaming.

Locast. Pros: Just 5 bucks a month.

Sling TV. Pros: All local broadcast games on ESPN and NBC.

FuboTV.

Hulu + Live TV.

YouTube TV.

NFL Sunday Ticket To Go.

NFL Game Pass.

Network Apps

Maybe you subscribe to a pay-TV service but want to watch football when you’re on the go. There are a lot of options. Here are a few network apps you should try. They all require authentication, so you need to be a cable or satellite subscriber.

CBS

In addition to those who get CBS All Access, the network is letting “authenticated” CBS viewers—meaning those who get CBS through a pay-TV service—stream games online at CBS.com, and on a number of set-top boxes, smart TVs, and game consoles.

Fox Sports Go

Just as with other network apps, you’ll need to prove you have a pay-TV subscription to use this Fox TV Everywhere app, which offers live coverage of local-market games and regional sports networks. It’s also available on most of the cable-style streaming services, such as FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. You can watch NFL games on your laptop or tablet and some streaming devices—including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku. And you get access only to the channels in your TV lineup.

NBC Sports

NBC will stream every 2020 Sunday Night Football game live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. They require authentication with a cable, satellite, telco, or live streaming TV subscription, and will let you watch on an Android or iOS smartphone or tablet, computer, Samsung smart TV, many streaming players, and Xbox game consoles.

Watch ESPN

ESPN’s mobile app brings Monday Night Football, 10 ESPN channels, and shows such as SportsCenter, to your computer, smartphone, tablet, Xbox game console, and streaming players, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Roku. As with the others, you’ll need to prove you have a pay-TV subscription to use the app.

How to Watch NFL Games Live Stream Free with Reddit

Watch NFL Live Stream Free Games in HD Quality From Anywhere on Your iPad, iPhone, PC, Mac, Android. Are you ready to Watch NFL Football Game Live Streaming Free Online Broadcasters without cable.

How To access NFL Game Pass with a VPN:

Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a non-U.S. location where all games are available. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat. Go to NFL Game Pass and sign up. Sit back and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Free Stream Cardinals vs Seahawks Live free with Locast.org

Channels: CBS and FOX

The best way to watch NFL games free is to tune into local American television stations with Locast.org. Log into one of the service’s many available markets and watch the games local to that market on CBS or FOX. You can also find Sunday Night Football on NBC.

To stream the Cardinals vs Seahawks with Locast:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. that Locast serves (such as New York or Seattle)Go to Locast.org and sign up. Select the market that corresponds with the server location you’re connected to. Tune into the local CBS or FOX channel and enjoy the football! Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Live stream NFL games on 7plus Free

The Australian streaming service 7plus broadcasts two Sunday games a week for free. Check the schedule for dates and times. To watch the NFL on 7plus: Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in Australia. Go to 7plus and sign up. Enjoy your stream. Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. Watching on mobile? Fire up the 7plus app on your Android or iOS device.

Best Ways to Watch the NFL in China | 2020-2021 Season

Below you’ll find a list of the best ways to watch NFL football in China, starting with the easiest (usually paid) to the most troublesome (often free).

Watch with NFL Gamepass (recommended) via Express VPN

Watch with TV Streaming Services

Watch via Amazon Prime or ESPN

Watch NFL on Tencent

Find NFL Streams Online with reddit

If you think I’m missing an option, please let us know in the comments below!

Stream the NFL live online on Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Sling TV provides access to every channel that carries NFL playoff games. A three-day free trial is available. Channels: ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. To watch the NFL live on Sling TV you should use VPN .

How to Watch Cardinals vs Seahawks Live Stream on YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

YouTube TV gives you all of the networks carrying the NFL, including the Super Bowl, and offers a five-day free trial. The available games will depend on your location. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 11012, 48114) and credit card.If you watch YouTube with VPN can give Free access for 30 days (trial).

Watch Cardinals vs Seahawks Live Stream NFL 2020 games on fuboTV

Price: 60 USD/month

Channels: CBS, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network

How about another way to catch NFL games? Use the seven-day free trial on fuboTV to watch more football and other sports like MLB and the NHL! To stream live NFL games with fuboTV with VPN , it can give you Free access for 30 days (trial).

How to Watch Cardinals vs Seahawks Live stream NFL games on Hulu + Live TV

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Hulu+ is another way to catch live NFL games and offers a seven-day free trial available. Games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 11012, 48114) and credit card. To watch live NFL games with Hulu + Live TV with VPN then you can give facilities to watch Free via express VPN.

Watch NFL Sunday Ticket live on AT&T TV Now

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket gives you access to out-of-market NFL games (based on your service address) on ABC, Fox, and CBS. Sunday Ticket is currently unavailable but will return ahead of the new NFL season. Select international games are subject to blackouts. You will need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card. To watch NFL games on AT&T TV Now with VPN and Get extra facilites from them. Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the United States, such as San Francisco. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat. Go to AT&T TV Now and sign up.Enjoy the games! Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. Watching on mobile? Fire up the AT&T TV Now app on your Android or iOS device.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Stream the NFL live on DAZN Canada

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

You can tune in to the 2020 NFL season live on DAZN.

You may need to provide a valid Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5). If you don’t have a Canadian bank account, you can subscribe via PayPal, Apple in-app purchase, or (pre-paid) gift card. A 30-day free trial is available for DAZN. To watch the NFL live on DAZN-Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Canada. Head to DAZN Canada and sign up. Enjoy the games!

Watch NFL replays and highlights on Pluto TV

Price: Free

Pluto TV and NFL partnered up and launched a new channel for watching NFL replays called the NFL Channel. There’s no need to sign up, and the content is available for free. To watch NFL games on Pluto TV: Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S.Go to Pluto TV.Enjoy watching! For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. Watching on mobile? Fire up the Pluto TV app on your Android or iOS device.

NFL blackouts: International Game Pass vs. U.S. Game Pass

What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? NFL Game Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know:

The U.S. NFL Game Pass does not offer live streaming of regular-season or postseason games. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, on-demand replays of every regular-season game, and the NFL Films archive. There are no blackouts of regular-season games (because none are shown live at all). A seven-day free trial is available.

In most other markets, such as Mexico and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 256 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. Users trying to watch the NFL in the UK or Ireland are subject to blackouts on some games, and for viewers who want to stream the NFL in Canada, Game Pass is available exclusively through DAZN.

Most international Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a seven-day free trial available.

How to watch NFL Game Pass In the UK

In a word, no. Regional broadcasting rights in the UK and the Republic of Ireland mean certain games are subject to blackout restrictions. This applies even if a subscriber from the UK or Ireland is in another part of the EU. Existing EU Portability Regulations require UK and Ireland blackout restrictions to apply no matter where in the EU the subscriber is.

How to watch Live Stream NFL In Europe

EU viewers who subscribe to NFL Game Pass from most locations other than the UK or Ireland should have access to all games live, although limited blackouts may apply if such users try to watch from the UK or Ireland.

Where is the cheapest location to get NFL international Game Pass?

NFL international Game Pass prices vary from region to region, but Asia Pacific locations tend to offer the lowest prices. For information about specific countries, contact ExpressVPN Support.Subscription refunds are valid up to seven days from the purchase date. Free trial refunds are valid up to three days after the trial ends. More details can be found on the NFL Digital Care site.

Which devices can I watch NFL international Game Pass on?

NFL Game Pass works on the following devices. To set up ExpressVPN on your device, follow the corresponding link below:

iOS 11+

Android 6.0+

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Roku

Xbox

PS4

What’s the difference between NFL Game Pass and NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Game Pass is the NFL’s streaming service. It is different from NFL Sunday Ticket, which is exclusive to AT&T TV Now.

NFL Game Pass comes in two flavors. The domestic Game Pass only shows out-of-market preseason games, regular-season game replays, and the full range of NFL Films. The international Game Pass shows every live regular season and playoff game, including the Super Bowl. Read more about the nuances of NFL Game Pass.

NFL Sunday Ticket is only available to U.S. with a valid service address. Sunday Ticket shows out-of-market games only and excludes select international games. In particular, games broadcast by your local Fox or CBS affiliate will not be available for streaming.

NFL Sunday Ticket starts at 73.50 USD/month for four months. If you live in the U.S. and don’t mind missing a portion of the games, NFL Sunday Ticket might be worth considering. The international version of NFL Game Pass costs at least 125 USD/season but gives you access to every game and a wide range of extras.

How to solve NFL Game Pass international streaming problems

Don’t let a troublesome connection knock you out of bounds! If you encounter any issues while streaming the NFL, contact ExpressVPN Support for immediate assistance.

How To Watch Live Stream NFL In Asia

Top 2020 Week 11 NFL Games

Thursday Night Football – Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks [Nov. 19, 8:20 p.m. ET]

These two teams participated in a thrilling shootout that went into overtime in Week 7, and there’s no reason to believe they won’t put on another show here. The Seahawks badly need a win or the Cardinals will pull a game ahead of them in the NFC West race with a season series sweep in hand.

Early Game of the Week – Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens [Nov. 22, 1:00 p.m. ET]

Both of these teams have seen their stock fall in recent weeks, but each remains a talented squad capable of righting the ship. The Ravens will look for revenge after last year’s playoff loss, while the Titans will try to jump out in front with aggressive play-calling early, forcing Lamar Jackson to air it out.

Late Game of the Week – Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts [Nov. 22, 4:25 p.m. ET]

Both of these teams have been hard to pin down in 2020. The Packers have been dominant at times, but almost got upset by the lowly Jaguars in Week 10. Meanwhile, the Colts are coming off a huge win against the Titans after collapsing against the Ravens in Week 9. The Packers are the favorite here, but no outcome would be surprising.

Monday Night Football – Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers [Nov. 23, 8:15 p.m. ET]

There’s a strong argument to be made that these are the two most complete teams in the NFC. The Buccaneers offense is starting to look potent with the three-headed attack of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, while Ronald Jones II has made some explosive plays on the ground. On the other side, the Rams dismantled a Seahawks offense last week that has been dominant all season long. Whoever wins this game will get plenty of hype as a possible top dog in the conference.

The biggest dates of the 2020-21 NFL season

NFL 2020/21 season dates

Event Date Location

Regular season September 10, 2020–January 3, 2021 Various

Playoffs Start date: January 9, 2021 Various

Pro Bowl January 31, 2021 Paradise, Nevada

Super Bowl LV February 7, 2021 Tampa, Florida

2020-21 NFL award races

MVP: Patrick Mahomes may have bolstered his case by sitting on a bye in Week 10. Russell Wilson had a rough day at the office and Aaron Rodgers was more solid than spectacular against an unimpressive opponent. It’s still a toss-up between Rodgers and Mahomes who have combined for a 51:4 touchdown to interception ratio. Wilson needing to get hot again to rejoin the conversation.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.