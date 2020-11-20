System Integrators Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Systems integrators are companies that help deploy and install hardware and software solutions in manufacturing plants. When it comes to industrial automation, system integrators are the entities that provide services to customers for consultation, hardware installation, software integration, and system maintenance.

System Integrator Market for industrial automation is expected to grow from USD 41.47 billion in 2016 to USD 56.05 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2025.

Key players considered in the analysis of the system integrator market are Wood Group Mustang (U.S.), Prime Controls LP (U.S.), ATS automation (Canada), Maverick Technologies (U.S.), Wunderlich-Malec Engineering (U.S.), Mangan Inc. (U.S.), Avanceon (U.S.),

By Service Outlook:

Consulting

Infrastructure Integration

Software Integration

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemical

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Mining & Metals

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global System Integrators industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by System Integrators Market Report

1. What was the System Integrators Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of System Integrators Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the System Integrators Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

