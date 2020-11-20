Global Photomedicine Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global photomedicine market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 6%, during the forecast period. Photomedicine is a branch of medicine that involves treatment and diagnosis of diseases and other health-related disorders by using photobiology and light. The treatment is performed by exposing the individual to light with specific wavelengths through lasers, full-spectrum light, light-emitting diodes, fluorescent lamps, dichroic lamps, and polychromatic polarizedlight. Photo medicine has application in the treatment and diagnosis of cancer, heart diseases, and various infections. The photomedicine market is growing significantly due to enhancement in medical aesthetic technologies, growing investment and funding in R&D for photomedicine, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

Rising consciousness regarding beauty and physical appearance in the youth and middle-aged population, and advancement in laser surgical procedures are projected to boost the market growth. The increasing prevalence of skin diseases such as acne, psoriasis and eye diseases are further fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising incidence of neonatal jaundice and growing awareness about the benefits of photomedicine is propelling the growth of the global market. The safety issues associated with photomedicine devices and availability of several other alternative procedures are projected to hamper the market growth. However, the advancement of technology that includes optical diagnosis procedures and introduction of devices for full-body treatment is boosting the growth of the market.

Global Photomedicine Market Segmentation

By Application

Dermatology

Ophthalmology

Dentistry

Oncology

Wound Healing

Others (Surgical Procedures)

By Technology

Laser

Bioptron Light Therapy

Full Spectrum Light

Dichroic Lamps

Light Emiting Diodes (LED) &Fluroscent Lamps

Polychromatic Polarized Light

Regional Analysis

North America

o United States

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o France

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Alma Lasers GmbH

Angio Dynamics, Inc.

Aura Medical

BIOLASE, Inc.

biolitecAG

Bright Medicine

Candela Corp.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

IRIDEX Corp.

