Tactical Communication Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2025

Tactical Communications Market is estimated to be valued at USD 8.62 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 18.53 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2025.

Increasing military spending is driving procurement of new and advanced communications systems across land, air and maritime platforms as part of an initiative to modernize existing communications systems. Changes in battlefield technology and increased demand for network-centric warfare and satellite-based communications are expected to drive demand for the tactical communications market during the forecast period. The tactical communications market is fragmented by the presence of many manufacturers supporting various military platforms.

The tactical communications ecosystem comprises communication equipment devices providers such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Thales Group (France), and Harris Corporation (U.S.),

By Type

Soldier Radio

Manpack Radio

VIC (Vehicular Intercommunication Radio)

High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR)

Others (such as situational awareness video receiver, rugged networking devices)

By Technology

Time-Division Multiplexing (TDM)

Next-Generation Network (NGN)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Tactical Communication industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Tactical Communication Market Report

1. What was the Tactical Communication Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Tactical Communication Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Tactical Communication Market was the market leader in 2018?

