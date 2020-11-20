Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (ABAS) market is expected to grow at an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2% during 2019-2025. Automated breach simulation uses a damage and attack simulation platform to evaluate the effectiveness of security programs, infrastructure, vulnerabilities and technologies. Automated violation simulation can test network organizations for vulnerabilities such as ransomware attacks, phishing and wailing attacks, or click malicious banners and links on websites.

Attack simulation provides a way to test your network’s ability to recover from advanced attacks. In a simulated attack environment, all tests are run automatically by the system. Attack simulation helps you make sure that your security tools run as needed, whether closed source or open source, and helps you run these simulation tests.

The following players are covered in this report:

Qualys

Rapid7

DXC Technology

AttackIQ

Cymulate

XM Cyber

Skybox Security

SafeBreach

Firemon

Verdoin (FireEye)

NopSec

Threatcare

Mazebolt

Scythe

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Segmentation by Type

Platforms/Tools

Services

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Segmentation by Application/End-User

Enterprise

Data Centers

Service Providers

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Report

1. What was the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

