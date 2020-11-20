Automatic Identification System Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The Automatic Identification Systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Automatic Identification System (AIS) is a navigational information between AIS-equipped terminals, widely used in the marine world.

AIS is a maritime communication device. Transmit data using a very high frequency (VHF) radio broadcast system. Ships equipped with AIS (ship AIS) and land-based stations (non-ship AIS) can use it to send and receive identification information. This identifying information can be displayed on an electronic chart, computer display, chartplotter, or compatible navigation radar.

The following players are covered in this report:

Orbcomm Inc

Japan Radio Company Ltd

Furuno Electric

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Garmin International

SAAB AB

L-3 Communication Holdings Inc

Exactearth

CNS Systems AB

True Heading AB

Automatic Identification System Market Segmentation by Type

AIS Class A

AIS Class B

Automatic Identification System Market Segmentation by Application/End-User

Passenger Ships

Tankers

Other Ships

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automatic Identification System industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automatic Identification System Market Report

1. What was the Automatic Identification System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automatic Identification System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automatic Identification System Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

