MLS Cup Playoffs 2020 LIVE FREE: New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact Watch Reddit Streams Update Game TV Channel

New England Revolution and Montreal Impact clash today in the first play-in game of the MLS playoffs 2020. Check out the match preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact: Match Information

Date: Friday, 20 November, 2020

Time: 6:30 PM (ET)

Location: Gillette Stadium. Foxborough

New England Revolution and Montreal Impact square off today trying to find the first team qualified to the round 1 of the 2020 MLS Cup playoffs. It will be the fifth meeting between these two teams this year, with each taking two wins from the previous four games. Here you will find everything there is to know about this exciting soccer game, such as the match preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

New England landed here as the 8th ranked team in the MLS Eastern Conference this season, getting the second-best record among the teams in the play-in tournament. The Revolution lost their last game against the leader of the conference, Philadelphia Union.

Montreal Impact ranked 9th, right behind New England. The Canadian side will try to surpass the Revolution and make it to round 1 of the postseason. Thierry Henry took this side to the postseason in his first campaign on the bench and now wants to continue their good moment.

New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact: Head-To-Head

The results of the regular season give New England a big advantage over Montreal. They won three of their four matches against the Impact, only losing one. However, this is a new tournament and everybody starts from zero now.

New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact: Scoring Leaders

New England: Teal Bunbury (8)

Montreal Impact: Romell Quioto (7)

New England Revolution vs Montreal Impact: Storylines

New England won their last game against DC United, 2-3 as visitors to secure their spot and the home advantage in this round. Bruce Arena has guided his side to back-to-back postseason appearances after three years of absence and he’ll want to keep their good moment with a win against Montreal.

Thierry Henry, of course, will like to do the same with the Impact and a victory against the Revolution, at hostile territory, will give them a huge boost to face the remainder of the season in a complicated Eastern Conference.