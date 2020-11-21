Enjoy North Alabama vs BYU Live Free NCAAF Stream Game Without Cable and TV Online Stream, You can watch North Alabama vs BYU stream online live on your iPhone, iPad, Android or Windows phone. It’s also easy to find video highlights and news from the most popular sports leagues in the world dfskjlsjfsyu.

Alabama vs BYU Live Stream Online

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium — Provo, Utah

TV: ESPN3.com

Watch Here: Live Stream

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Who’s Playing

North Alabama @ No. 8 BYU

Current Records: North Alabama 0-3; BYU 8-0

What to Know

The BYU Cougars and the North Alabama Lions have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU has yet to lose; North Alabama, on the other hand, is desperate for their first victory.

When you finish with 263 more yards than your opponent like the Cougars did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 51-17 margin over the Boise State Broncos. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point BYU had established a 38-3 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to LB Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for two TDs and 123 yards on 14 carries, and QB Zach Wilson, who passed for two TDs and 359 yards on 27 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Allgeier put himself on the highlight reel with an 86-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, North Alabama came up short against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles two weeks ago, falling 24-13.

BYU’s win lifted them to 8-0 while North Alabama’s loss dropped them down to 0-3. BYU has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 45.25 points per game. We’ll see if the Lions can find some way to disarm them.

BYU (8-0) vs North Alabama (0-3) Game Preview

Why North Alabama Will Win

There isn’t a huge sample size, but the North Alabama pass defense hasn’t been too bad so far. Overall – not helped by an offense that’s not scoring enough – the defense has been able to hold up with excellent size at defensive tackle.

Even with games against Liberty and Southern Miss on the road, the Lions have been able to hang around – they gave the Flames one of their tougher games of the season in a 28-7 loss.

The D has yet to allow a point in the first quarter so far, but …

– CFN Experts Picks, Predictions: Week 12

Why BYU Will Win

There’s just no North Alabama offense.

It was a fight just to get to 17 points against Jacksonville State, the ground game averages fewer than two yards per carry with just 149 yards in the three games, and the pass protection has been a disaster.

BYU will try to flex a little muscle as it’s in a beauty contest now, with the pass rush doing enough to own the North Alabama backfield. Be shocked if the Lions come even close to 50 rushing yards.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

BYU will put this away after two drives. The offense will pound away, Zach Wilson will hit 10-of-11 passes before sitting out the second half, and the great season will keep on rolling.

BYU vs North Alabama Prediction, Line

BYU 48, North Alabama 0

North Alabama -47.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1

Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-North Alabama matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Saturday’s game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo:

BYU offense vs. North Alabama defense

The Cougars are nearly seven touchdown favorites but this Lion defense has actually been decent during its three games. Don’t be surprised if BYU has a couple of fruitless drives before figuring out what North Alabama is doing and pouring on the points.

Edge: BYU

BYU defense vs. North Alabama offense

The Cougar defense might not get the same attention as the offense but it has been a really good year on that side of the ball as well. This contest will likely follow the same script as other games with BYU stuffing the Lions for much of the game before North Alabama has a little bit of success against the reserves.

Edge: BYU

Coaching

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and his staff have made it clear that they expect their players to perform at a high level, regardless of the competition. Chris Willis is in his fourth year at North Alabama and has been solid, but this is the first chance for his team to make an impact on the FBS level.

Edge: BYU

Intangibles

North Alabama is on the road but BYU has said that only family of players and coaches will be allowed to watch the game, so it won’t be a huge crowd. The cool weather will likely favor the Cougars, although the afternoon start time should mitigate that somewhat.

Edge: BYU

Key Matchup: BYU vs. itself

The Lions haven’t won a game this season. If the Cougars do what they are supposed to do, they win easily. But if BYU makes a lot of mistakes and gives North Alabama hope, things could get dicey — at least for a little while.

Edge: BYU

Prediction

North Alabama is going to come in fired up to show what they can do against a Top 10 opponent and the Lion defense is going to make a few nice plays. Then BYU will get in a groove, score touchdowns on five or six straight possessions while getting defensive stops and start putting in younger players to get more experience.

BYU 49, North Alabama 3

Daily Herald sports editor Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or [email protected] Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.