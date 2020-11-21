Food authenticity is a process of testing food & beverages in various laboratories using different technology for validation, quality check, and usage preference. Food & beverage products, such as packet foods, confectionaries, fruit juice, edible oil, beer, and wine, can be tested for the detection of purity by using advanced instrumentation. Moreover, food authenticity is utilized to ensure label claims on the products. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds, namely deliberate false description of food and sale of food that is unfit & potentially harmful. Food authenticity test helps to find out quality and purity level of the food products.

The food authenticity market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growing international trade, which the manufacturers comply with the global mandates and regulations for food authenticity due to the growing economically motivated adulterations (EMAs). As international trade increases complexities in the supply chain, the chances of cross-contamination & fraud, and the demand for food authentication services is projected to remain high. In addition to that, growing consciousness among consumers regarding food genuineness is influencing this market. However, factors such as complexity in testing techniques and lack of harmonization of regulations tend to hamper the growth of this market.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

SGS S.A.

Intertek Group PLC

Eurofins Scientific SE

ALS Limited

LGC Science Group Ltd.

Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

EMSL Analytical Inc.

Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

Genetic Id Na, Inc

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Food Authenticity market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Food Authenticity market segments and regions.

The research on the Food Authenticity market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Food Authenticity market on the basis of target testing, technology, and food tested, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Food Authenticity market.

Food Authenticity Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

