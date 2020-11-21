Live News: Bronopol Market 2020 – Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors And Forecast 2027

Bronopol is an antimicrobial agent that strongly restraints the growth of gram-positive and gram negative bacteria. It is also responsible for eradicating the growth of pseudomonas such as pseudomonas aeruginosa. It is a white solid; however it appears to be yellow in commercial samples. Bronopol has a melting point of about 103 degrees Celcius, and it is reported to undergo lattice rearrangement at 100 to 150 degrees Celcius. The other names of Bronopol are Bronosol, 2 Bromo 2 nitro 1, 3 Propanediol, Bronopol BP, and among others. Bronopol is a versatile product once it is mixed with cationic, anionic, and amphoteric surfactants. It is also soluble in polar solvents such as propylene glycol, isopropanol, and water.

Bronopol is exploited in waste water treatment systems. Due to the rising population and large-scale demand for water, the demand for bronopol is escalating across the globe. Health awareness regarding bacterial growth and pathogens among end-users has increased considerably in the past few years, which further positively influences the demand for bronopol. Also, the rising demand for improved sanitation in workplaces and production processes will also impart a strong momentum to the market. In addition, the use of bronopol in paint and coating applications, cleaning products, and in the oil and gas sector will propel the market growth tremendously.

Companies Mentioned:-

ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED

BASF SE

Dow, Inc.

Fengchen Group Co.,Ltd

Gayathri Chemicals and Agencies

Golden Era Industries Private Limited.

Mani Agro Chemicals

Sai Supreme Chemicals

Thor Personal Care

Viachem

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global bronopol market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The bronopol market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Bronopol Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Bronopol in the global market.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Bronopol market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Bronopol market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Bronopol players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bronopol with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Bronopol submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

