UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Check out the Bloody Elbow staff’s picks and predictions for Saturday’s ‘UFC 255 – ‘FIGUEIREDO VS PEREZ’ card. By Mookie Alexander.Watch UFC 255 Figueiredo vs. Perez LivE Stream Free.Watch UFC 255 Figueiredo vs. Perez LivE Stream online free on any device: smart phone, iPhone, tablet, iPad, PC/Mac.Watch Free Tv.Watch UFC 255 Figueiredo vs. Perez LivE Tv Channel.UFC 255 live stream FREE Reddit: How to watch Figueiredo vs Perez main card and the prelims on Saturday.UFC 255 takes place this Saturday, November 21 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card on ESPN+ begins at 10 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.In the UFC 255 main event, former hairdresser and sushi chef Deiveson Figueiredo (19-1) looks to add to his remarkable fighting run when he puts his flyweight belt on the line for the first time against hard-hitting contender Alex Perez (23-5).

Watch noW : Live Stream Reddit Ufc 255

The co-headliner of the card sees one of the most dominant female fighters alive, Valentina Shevchenko (19-3), make her return to action. Nicknamed “The Bullet,” Shevchenko tries to extend her women’s flyweight title reign with a fourth consecutive defense, against Brazilian challenger Jennifer Maia (18-6-1).

Elsewhere on the card, scrappy welterweights Tim Means and Mike Perry clash in the featured bout. UFC Hall of Famer Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, meantime, fights Paul Craig in a rematch of their November 2019 fight that ended in a draw in the main card opener.

UFC 255 is the promotion’s 10th pay-per-view of the year, all of which have streamed on ESPN+. Notable stars such as Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal and more have all competed on the platform, and are expected to return to the cage in 2021.

The action and entertainment from the deal doesn’t come solely through the UFC’s octagon, though. With the Disney Bundle, Disney+ offers everything from new release to classics and exclusive originals, while Hulu offers a huge streaming library filled with your favorite TV shows, groundbreaking originals and your favorite movies.Espn: Figueiredo seemed placed as the B-side in his first fight with Joseph Benavidez at their UFC Fight Night clash in February. Benavidez had built a resume as the second-best flyweight in promotion history, having lost to Johnson twice, with one of those by very close split decision, and owning a win over Pseudo. With the vacant title on the line, Figueiredo missed weight, losing his opportunity to win the title. And, when he knocked out Benavidez in the second round, the second flurry of controversy followed after it appeared an accidental headbutt stunned Benavidez to set up the finish. He removed all questions in the rematch, however, hurting Benavidez on the feet before submitting him on the ground in the first round. With that, Figueiredo became champion and the division had a path forward.

Watch noW : Live Stream Reddit Ufc 255

But it once again felt as if UFC was skeptical of its champion’s ability to sell with the promotion scheduling Figueiredo’s first defense against former bantamweight titleholder Cody Garbrandt. That fight was booked despite Garbrandt never having fought at 125 pounds and only having a single victory since the beginning of 2017. “We want him to prove he can make 125 pounds and fight someone in my weight class,” Figueiredo told MMAFighting.com before the fight had been scheduled. “After that, if he wins, he can come to fight me. But we don’t agree with him coming down and skipping the line and going straight for the belt against me. He needs to prove he can make 125 and fight someone. It would be unfair if the UFC puts him straight for the belt. I think the UFC has to respect the others that worked hard for a title shot.” With Garbrandt forced out of the bout due to injury, Perez got the call to step up.

While the Garbrandt fight was a bigger fight in terms of profile, Perez is the more established talent at flyweight. Now comes the hard work for Figueiredo. In a division that has struggled with visibility, will he be able to establish himself as a dynamic finisher fan who are willing to tune in to see? And will the UFC throw the full weight of their promotion behind the division and the champion? It begins with the Perez fight. Simply winning may not be enough to start building Figueiredo up as a star. He may need to become a blend of personality, excitement, and longevity to capture the imagination of the fans — and his promoters. Of course, that didn’t work out for Johnson. But Figueiredo seems to know the division is he to guide moving forward. “I’m the lead singer of the flyweight division,” Figueiredo said during a UFC 255 virtual media day interview. “I come to bring excitement to the weight class and I’m going to put on a show on Saturday, that’s for sure. Once again, I’ll prove why our weight class deserves praise.”

Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia Live Stream

The UFC center is dead or at least that’s what you’d think if you listen to talking heads or take the occasional cruise through Twitter. That’s one reason why, in the upcoming 2020 UFC, there is a noticeable emphasis on wings and guards from most talent evaluators. In our CBS Sports prospect rankings, for example, only three of the top 20 prospects are centers.

This is in direct contrast to just nine years ago, when four of the top seven draft picks were centers Enes Kanter, Tristan Thompson, Jonas Valanciunas, and Bismack Biyombo — and they were all taken ahead of future All-UFC perimeter players Kemba Walker, Klay Thompson, and Kawhi Leonard. As recently as 2015, six of the top 11 picks were centers.

Watch noW : Live Stream Reddit Ufc 255

You could argue that what really killed the center, at least when it comes to the UFC, was the Phoenix Suns’ choice to select Deandre Ayton ahead of Luka Doncic just two years ago. Ayton has put up great numbers so far in his career — 17 points and 10.7 rebounds on 57 percent shooting — but watching Doncic blossom into an MVP candidate in just his second year only cemented the preference of wings and ball-handlers over big men. In last summer’s draft, only two centers (Jaxson Hayes and Goga Bitadze) were drafted in the entire first round.

UFC 255 features two flyweight championship . Defending champion Deiveson Figueiredo makes his first title defense against Alex Perez. Figueiredo won the belt in a rematch with Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Island 2 in July. Women’s champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight belt on the line for the fourth time at UFC 255 against Jennifer Maia.

UFC 255 get started with the preliminary card at 7 p.m. (8 p.m ET) with the main card expected to begin at 9 p.m. (10 p.m. ET) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Here’s what you need to know: UFC 255 Live Stream online Figueiredo vs Perez

What: UFC 255

When: Saturday

Live stream: ESPN+

Where: UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada

When is UFC 255?

UFC 255 takes place on Saturday night, August 15 at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Early Prelims: 6 pm on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+

Mid-Level Prelims: 8 pm on ESPN and ESPN+

PPV Main Card: 10 pm on ESPN+ PPV

How can I watch UFC 255 live stream for free?

You can watch the main card and the prelims live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

UFC 255 can be live stream link on ESPN +, which is available as an integrated part of the ESPN app on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One, and more.

Full card

Watch noW : Live Stream Reddit Ufc 255

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia

Mike Perry vs. Tim Means

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby

Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden

Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Elsewhere on the main card, after publicly lamenting his weight cut earlier in the day on social media, and intimating he might be done with the sport, or at least done with welterweight, Mike Perry (14-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) was well off the mark for his fight against Tim Means (30-12-1 MMA, 12-9 UFC). Perry weighed in at 175.5 pounds, 4.5 pounds above the welterweight non-title limit, with about 15 minutes left in the two-hour window. Means was the third fighter to weigh in and was 171. If he accepts the fight with Perry at a catchweight, provided the commission allows it, he will get a percentage of Perry’s purse.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2/ESPN+.

Watch noW : Live Stream Reddit Ufc 255

The full UFC 255 weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5) – for flyweight title

Champ Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5) – for women’s flyweight title

Tim Means (171) vs. Mike Perry (175.5)*

Cynthia Calvillo (124.5) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (125.75)

Paul Craig (205.5) vs. Mauricio Rua (205.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)

Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125)

Nicolas Dalby (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Jared Gooden (171) vs. Alan Jouban (170.5)

Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)

Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)