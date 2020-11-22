Falcons vs Saints Live NFL Streams Reddit Free On HD TV For Week 11 Today

Watch NFL Game 2020 Live Streaming.Don’t Miss Your Favourite Game.Create an account to get unlimited access Free.

Why New Orleans Saints Will Win

Taysom Hill is starting at quarterback for New Orleans.

Drew Brees would’ve eaten this Atlanta secondary alive, but Hill should be able to add the wild-card and wildcat element to the mix. The New Orleans offense is bigger when it’s running well, and it’s not just going to be Hill barreling away.

Combine Hill with Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, and the Saints are going to run and run and run some more. No one really barrels on the Falcons – they’ve had the fewest rushing attempts against them – but the Saints are about to change all of that.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Taysom Hill, New Orleans

Okay, well … here we go. You wanted to see if the guy could really look and play like a potential franchise quarterback, and here it is. Hill finally gets his first NFL start at QB, but don’t expect him to just be another Tim Tebow type. He’ll get his chances to throw and run the offense like normal, but if he happens to run in a few touchdowns, fantasy owners who’ll take the shot on him will take it.

What’s Going To Happen

The defense and running game will cash the check that Sean Payton wrote by naming Hill the starter.

Atlanta’s offense won’t get the running game going, and Matt Ryan will be good enough to keep things moving, but New Orleans will dominate the time of possession battle – Hill will be just fine.

On Sunday, a renewal of one of the NFL’s most underrated rivalries will occur when the New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints enter the game with a 7-2 record and winners of their last six to sit in the NFC South’s first place. New Orleans has taken control of the division with one of the league’s most balanced offenses, but a unit that faces an enormous question coming into this game.

Legendary quarterback Drew Brees will miss several weeks with a rib injury suffered in last Sunday’s win over San Francisco that landed him on injured reserve. Without him, the Saints will go with a combination of Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston at quarterback, with Hill expected to get the start against Atlanta.

New Orleans currently ranks 12th in total offense, averaging 373 yards per game, and their 30.1 points per outing is fourth best in the league. They have a 47.9% conversion rate on 3rd downs, ranking fifth in the league. Their 65% red-zone conversion percentage ranks 12th, and they’ve turned the ball over just nine times this year.

The Saints will face a 3-6 Falcons team that started 0-5 but is 3-1 since firing Dan Quinn and replacing him with defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as head coach. Atlanta’s defense ranks 30th in the NFL, allowing 410 yards and 27.9 points per contest.

They rank 8th in 3rd down defense at 38.7%, but their red-zone defense is the second-worst in the NFL. The Falcons have forced 10 turnovers this season and have given up an average of 22.6 points over their last five contests.

The New Orleans offense will have a different look without the Hall of Famer Brees behind center. Let’s see how they match up against Atlanta’s defense.

THE PASSING GAME’

