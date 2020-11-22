Lions vs Panthers Live NFL Streams Free On Reddit HD TV For Week 11 Today

Watch NFL Game 2020 Live Streaming.Don’t Miss Your Favourite Game.Create an account to get unlimited access Free.

I don’t think it will matter who is at quarterback for the Panthers this week. Detroit’s defense is just really bad. I don’t think it’ll be the offense or the quarterback play that loses the game for Carolina, but the troublesome defense, which would continue the theme of the Panthers’ losses this season.

Josh Altorfer: Lions 27, Panthers 24

This game is a total toss up. Both teams enter the matchup with banged up starting quarterbacks. Both teams have been wildly inconsistent all season long. I give the slight edge to Detroit because they are still holding onto playoff hope with a record of 4-5. Stafford also has a way of pulling off some come from behind victories.

Jason Hewitt: Panthers 23, Lions 21

I have the Panthers winning in a close and ugly 23-21 game. Both the Panthers and the Lions are plagued with injuries, but Carolina has more offensive weapons to utilize against Detroit’s defense at the moment. The trio of Moore, Samuel, and Anderson should have a field day against this secondary, so be ready for that. The Lions are likely to be without D’Andre Swift, which gives me just enough confidence in the Carolina defense to stop the run and neutralize whoever plays quarterback on Sunday. The game won’t be pretty, but it should result in a Panthers victory.

Bill Riccette: Lions 24, Panthers 20

Really hard to figure this one out, especially with both stating QBs banged up. Neither defense is good. Both running games could impress. Slight edge to the Lions if Stafford is able to play, but no Kenny Golladay will keep Carolina in this one. Really could go either way.

Free Press sports writers make their predictions for the Detroit Lions game at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday (1 p.m., Fox).

The Lions (4-5) still hold a small chance at a playoff berth, though their December schedule is daunting. They are missing key weapons at running back and receiver, and Matthew Stafford has an injured thumb.

The Panthers (3-7) are similarly beat-up with Teddy Bridgewater (knee) unlikely to start. Carolina’s backups P.J. Walker and Will Grier split reps this week in practice. The Panthers have been competitive under first-year coach Matt Rhule, but the defense doesn’t pressure the quarterback and they’ll be without their top cornerback, Donte Jackson. — Marlowe Alter

Let’s get to the picks:

[ Lions CB Jeff Okudah: Rookie year more difficult than I imagined ]

Carlos Monarrez

With all the uncertainty over Matthew Stafford, and Teddy Bridgewater, this game resembles more of a M*A*S*H unit than a football game. That means it just may come down to who’s left standing and we all get to see the Chase Daniel vs. P.J. Walker showdown we’ve been waiting for. My money’s on the better offense, but not by much. Pick: Lions 28, Panthers 20

Dave Birkett

The Panthers remind me a lot of the Dolphins last year. They are a well-coached team that, even with a 3-7 record, has outperformed their talent level. If Teddy Bridgewater ends up playing, I could see him willing Carolina to victory. But with P.J. Walker or Will Grier at quarterback, no Christian McCaffrey and few playmakers a on defense, I don’t know how the Panthers win. Like Washington last week and Jacksonville last month, the Lions have a superior roster. D’Andre Swift’s absence is a blow, and there’s always the chance Matthew Stafford’s thumb is worse than he’s has let on. But as long as he is playing and the Lions don’t implode with turnovers, they should enter Thanksgiving on a two-game winning streak. Pick: Lions 27, Panthers 21

Shawn Windsor

Both teams’ quarterbacks are questionable, though likely to play. Both are missing starting running backs. The Lions, however, are also missing Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola. That’s too much against a Carolina team that has been competitive. Pick: Panthers 23, Lions 19