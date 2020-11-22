Steelers vs Jaguars Live NFL Streams Free On Reddit HD TV For Week 11 Today

Watch NFL Game 2020 Live Streaming.Don’t Miss Your Favourite Game.Create an account to get unlimited access Free.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. The Steelers are cruising in on a nine-game winning streak while Jacksonville is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.

You’re bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that’s exactly how it played out for Pittsburgh last week. They were the clear victors by a 36-10 margin over the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Pittsburgh had established a 29-7 advantage. Their QB Ben Roethlisberger did his thing and passed for four TDs and 333 yards on 46 attempts. Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 148.20.

Special teams collected 12 points for Pittsburgh. K Chris Boswell delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

There was early excitement for Jacksonville after they claimed the game’s first points last week, but it was the Green Bay Packers who ended up claiming the real prize. The Jaguars were within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap as they fell 24-20 to Green Bay. One thing holding Jacksonvillaae back was the mediocre play of QB Jake Luton, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 169 yards passing.

Pittsburgh is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Pittsburgh’s victory lifted them to 9-0 while Jacksonville’s defeat dropped them down to 1-8. Pittsburgh has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 30.11 points per game. We’ll see if Jacksonville can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, Florida

TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $86.63

Odds

The Steelers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win

The Jaguar passing game has the potential to make it interesting.

Jake Luton might have had a rough time against Green Bay – the Packers kept bringing the pressure – but he has still been just good enough to keep the Steelers from cheating up against the run.

Pittsburgh doesn’t give up a ton of yards, but it’ll give away touchdown passes and has been hit for 185 yards or more in every game. At the very least, Luton will keep pressing.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB James Conner, Pittsburgh

We keep waiting for that breakout Conner game. It should come this week against a Jacksonville D that gives up rushing yards in chunks and with a Steeper ground game that’s way overdue to start producing at a higher level. Throw in Conner’s work as a receiver, and should be the main man.

What’s Going To Happen

Jacksonville will give it a good run with just enough offensive balance to avoid getting obliterated early, but Pittsburgh will take over in the second half with the pass rush dominating and the offense coming up with a good run to put it well out of reach. And then the takeaways will come to make it a rout.season of more than 10 points, so I’ll take the big head start.

