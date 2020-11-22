Watch NFL Game 2020 Live Streaming.Don’t Miss Your Favourite Game.Create an account to get unlimited access Free.

ANALYSIS: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns Preview. … Long story short, this Cleveland game is crucial for the Eagles. Focusing first on the injuries for the Eagles, fans like myself, are hoping for the returns of tight end Zach Ertz and left guard Isaac Seumalo. Specifically Seumalo after what a poor showing last week from the.

Game preview

Laying claim to a 6-3 record, the Browns are off to their best nine-game start since the 2014 season. Yet despite its recent success, Cleveland currently finds itself on the outside looking in of NFL postseason, thanks to a crowded field in the AFC Wild Card race.

Enter the Philadelphia Eagles, who despite their disappointing 3-5-1 record, are currently in first place of the NFC East. Through nine games, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has thrown an NFL-high 12 interceptions, which could come into play in a game in which the weather forecast is currently calling for rain.

With a win, the Browns would enter a critical two-game road stretch at Jacksonville and Tennessee riding a two-game winning streak. A loss, however, could leave Cleveland with plenty of ground to gain in the AFC Wild Card race.

Prediction

Two consecutive games in less than ideal conditions should have served the Browns well heading into what could very well be a wet atmosphere. I expect Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to keep Cleveland’s ground game going with Myles Garrett making enough plays for another low-scoring win.

Final score: Browns 14, Eagles 10

The Cleveland Browns take on the Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium

At 6-3, the Cleveland Browns are in the midst of one of their best seasons since returning to the NFL and they have a shot to make it an even better campaign as they host the struggling Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

Philly comes into this one off their fifth loss of the season and while they’re still technically in first place in the NFC East, they’re just 3-5-1 after nine games. They’re also a team that plays well to the Browns defensive strengths.

While Cleveland does struggle to give up yards, they have been able to make key stops due to their ability to create turnovers. And the Eagles, who will rack up the yardage, have had a knack for giving the ball away, especially when it comes to interceptions as quarterback Carson Wentz has already thrown 12 picks this year.

Cleveland on offense, however, has been much more efficient as of late. Even in the recent games with terrible weather, they haven’t had a whole lot of turnovers, and Baker Mayfield hasn’t had a turnover since Week 7 against Cincinnati — and that was a pick on the opening drive.

As long as they can continue to take care of the ball, the Browns have a good chance to get to 7-3. For those who want to tune in and see if they can get it done, we have all the information you need to catch the game.

Details for Sunday’s game are below

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22nd

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland, OH

Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

TV Info: FOX, Browns TV Programming

Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTVa

It allows you to watch your local team and a bunch of other teams without worrying about which channels are available.

For cord-cutters who want to save some money, however, NFL football streaming options get a bit more complicated. Your best bet is to subscribe to a live TV streaming service but the sheer number of channels that carry live games — local CBS, NBC and Fox channels, as well as the national feeds of NFL Network and ESPN — means you’ll either have to get a relatively expensive service or make a compromise and miss some games every week. (Editors’ note: CNET and CBS are both owned by ViacomCBS.) The only way to get a full football experience is to have a whole litany of channels from your TV provider. Sunday NFC games are largely on Fox, AFC games are on CBS and Sunday night football is on NBC. Monday night football is only on ESPN. Though Fox has most Thursday night games, there are several that are NFL Network-only (and streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch).

Best for everything NFL Week 11: YouTube TV Last year our streaming service pick for NFL fans was PlayStation Vue at $55 a month, but Sony shut down its service earlier this year. That leaves cord-cutters with two more expensive options. At $65 per month each, a FuboTV Family plan and regular YouTube TV subscription check all the NFL channel boxes. Local channels CBS, NBC and Fox are included in many markets, as are ESPN and the NFL Network, so you can watch Monday night, Thursday night and Sunday night. Want RedZone for following your fantasy team? That’s available on either service as part of an add-on for an extra $11 per month. YouTube TV users can add the Sports Plus add-on by clicking on your profile and going to Settings, then the Membership tab. FuboTV users can go into My Profile and choose Manage Add-ons for its Sports Plus offering. Both YouTube TV and FuboTV’s Family plan allow for three simultaneous streams, with YouTube offering unlimited cloud DVR and FuboTV offering 500 hours of storage.

The two services are widely available too, with apps on iOS and Android, the web and on TVs through Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV and Fire TV. If we had to choose between the two, we’d recommend YouTube TV overall. While FuboTV does get points for broadcasting the Fox Thursday night games in 4K, YouTube TV has access to Turner channels like TNT, TBS and CNN, as well as PBS, and a superior DVR. The budget alternative for NFC fans in big cities: Sling Blue Those looking to save some cash might want to check out Sling Blue for $30 a month. While it lacks ESPN, meaning you’ll miss out on Monday Night Football, in select markets you’ll be able to get Fox and NBC. The catch is that those markets are mainly in big cities, so if you live outside one of those areas, Sling Blue might not be for you. The NFL and Dish agreement during Week 10 restored the NFL Network to the Sling Blue package while allowing sports fans to add RedZone through the company’s $10 per month Sports Extra add-on.