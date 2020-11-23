Textile Auxiliaries Market Trends and Segments 2019-2027

Global Textile Auxiliaries Market: Key Highlights

In terms of value, the global textile auxiliaries market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 4% from 2019 to 2027.

from 2019 to 2027. Textile auxiliaries have commercial significance in the manufacture of modern fabrics for the textile industry. Textile auxiliaries are specially formulated chemical products that offer technical support, from yarn making to fabric preparing.

Textile auxiliaries are various types of chemicals used at several stages of fabric production to achieve the desired quality of garments and textile goods. They also provide softness, uniformity, and excellent quality to a large number of textile products such as carpets, curtains, furniture, bed sheets, covers, and personal clothing.

Domestic consumption of textile auxiliaries in China and India is projected to increase significantly in the next decade. Prominent producers of textiles such as China, India, and Vietnam are planning to increase their exports due to the rising demand for textile auxiliaries. These key factors are anticipated to drive the textile auxiliaries market in these countries in the near future.

North America has witnessed increased consumption of textiles over the last few years, due to the large production of fabrics, clothing, and technical fabrics, and their exports from the U.S. to other countries. This trend is anticipated to continue over the next few years.

Europe is one of the lucrative industries for textiles, due to the presence of a well-established fashion & clothing industry in countries such as Germany, France, and Italy. This is expected to boost the demand for textile auxiliaries in the region in the next few years.

Request Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22580

Dyeing & Printing Agents to be Leading Product Segment of Global Textile Auxiliaries Market

In terms of product, the global textile auxiliaries market can be categorized into pretreatment agents, dyeing & printing agents, finishing agents, spin finishes, and knitting & weaving auxiliaries. The dyeing & printing agents segment accounted for a major market share in 2018. It is likely to remain the leading segment during the forecast period.

Dyeing auxiliaries are chemical formulated products that are largely applied in dyeing and printing operations. These auxiliaries provide the required support to fabrics in printing and dyeing operations to achieve the desired effects and textures.

In terms of market share, the finishing agents segment followed the dyeing & printing agents segment in 2018. This segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2027. Finishing agents are important chemicals due to their properties of softening and uniform fabric leveling. Fabric softness is necessary for textiles, which is delivered by finishing agents.

More Trending Reports by TMR: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strengthening-web-of-xanthan-gum-applications-across-various-end-users-laying-red-carpet-of-growth-global-xanthan-gum-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-1-5-bn-by-end-of-forecast-period-tmr-847945610.html

Stringent Regulatory Framework Regarding Release of Toxic Chemicals and Pollutants to Hamper Demand

Textile auxiliaries are primarily associated with the significant use of chemicals such as dyes, fuel, and water for fabric treatment. The textile industry also produces a large number of harmful chemicals such as surfactants, salts, and biocides that can damage the environment through sewage or other sources. In the textile industry, a large amount of wastewater is generated along with toxic chemicals. These key factors are likely to hinder the global textile auxiliaries market during the forecast period.

The emission of hydrocarbons, air pollutants, and ozone-depleting compounds is one of the key challenges for players operating in the global textile industry. Most textile-drying ovens release hydrocarbon gases during the generation of high-temperature air. Key damaging gases are nitrogen oxide, chlorine dioxide, and sulfur dioxides and particulates. Textile processing also releases harmful gases such as formaldehyde and other volatile compounds, which can damage the ozone layer. This factor can hamper the demand for textile auxiliaries in the next few years.

In 2008, the European Union implemented the Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control (IPPC) and Emission Trading System (ETS) for textile manufacturers. It includes a ban on more than 120 chemicals used in dyeing in Europe. The restriction consists of no use of chemicals derived from diazonium salts, which can be carcinogenic for humans.

Buy Now:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=22580<ype=S

Apparel Application to Witness High Growth

Based on application, the global textile auxiliaries market has been segregated into home furnishings, technical textiles, apparel, and industrial textiles. The home furnishings segment has been sub-segmented into carpets & rugs, furniture, and others.

The apparel application segment constituted a large share of the global textile auxiliaries market in 2018, and it is projected to expand even further during the forecast period. Apparel are extensively used by a large number of consumers across the globe. Major uses include active wear and personal clothing such as shirts, t-shirts, tops, trousers, blazers, daily wear, sportswear, and other garments.

Increasing penetration of fashion brands for casual wear in several countries is driving the textile industry in these countries. A growing number of consumers are adopting fashion brands across the globe. This is projected to boost the apparel segment of the global textile auxiliaries market during the forecast period.

Technical textile was the most rapidly expanding application segment of the global textile auxiliaries market in 2018. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027. The technical textile segment has gained strong momentum over the last few years, due to the growing need for automotive fabrics, packaging textiles, and agricultural fabrics in various countries. The rising demand for technical fabrics of high quality is anticipated to drive the demand for textile auxiliaries in the near future.

Asia Pacific – Lucrative Region of Global Textile Auxiliaries Market