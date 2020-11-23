Live Cell Imaging Market 2016-2024: End Users, Region, Growth Rate and Sales

Live Cell Imaging Market: Overview

Live cell imaging is the use of time lapse microscopy to study the living cells. The scientists use it to get a better understanding of the biological functions with the help of cellular dynamics. The live cell imaging technique is becoming increasingly popular in the healthcare industry.

The market can be categorized by products, by technologies, by end users and by regions. By product types, the live cell imaging market can be segmented into instruments, consumables and softwares. The instruments segment can be further sub-divided into standalone systems, cell analyzers, microscopes and image capturing devices.

By technologies, the market can be segmented into fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP), fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET), high content screening (HCS), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), ratiometric imaging, total iternal reflection fluorescence microscopy (TRIF), and multiphoton excitation microscopy (MPE) among others. Furthermore, the market can be segmented by applications into pharmaceutical industry, contract research organization, government and academic organization and diagnostic laboratories.

Live Cell Imaging Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising concern of cancer is one of the major factors behind the growth of increasing demand of this technology. Furthermore, the government is actively taking initiatives to fund cell based research. Moreover the live cell imaging has a wide area of application and it can used to understand dynamic processes and cellular structures.

In addition, it can also be used to study cellular integrity, protein trafficking, enzyme activity, localization of molecules, exocytosis and endocytosis among others. Furthermore, the process can also be applied to monitor the molecules in live animals. Moreover, the pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using live cell imaging in research and development in order to develop new medicines. In addition, the live cell imaging is also used for high content screening.

However, the cost of implementing live cell imaging is very high is acting as a restraint for the market. Moreover, the technology requires highly skilled professional in order to study and understand the cell functions. The lack of availability of skilled professional is also expected to restrain the growth of live cell imaging market. However, with increasing investments in training and development programs this factor is expected to have low impact in the long run. In addition, the live cell imaging technique is gradually being applied by pharmaceutical companies to develop personalized medicine. This demand is expected to grow in future.

Live Cell Imaging Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

By geography, the market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America and Europe are the early adapters of technology. Furthermore, government initiatives are being taken in this region for research and development using live cell imaging. U.S. is the largest market for live cell imaging in North America. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness robust growth due to presence of developing nations such as India and China.

The key players in the live cell imaging market are Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Nikon Corporation, GE Healthcare, Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corporation, Olympus Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Perkinelmer, Inc. among others.

