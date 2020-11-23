Indian Hospital Hand Hygiene Solutions Market Size, Share & Forecast 2020-2026

The Indian hospital hand hygiene solutions market is expected to exhibit a rapid CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increasing demand for hand hygiene solutions in the country. Indian is one of the worst COVID-19 hit countries, with more than 8 million, till October 2020. In addition, the local government has made it mandatory for every individual to use sanitizers and disinfectants when outdoors. Amid the pandemic, the government of Indian has ramped up domestic manufacturing of PPE as well as hospital hand hygiene solutions for healthcare workers to meet the excessive demand. Thus, with the government’s support, Indian manufacturers have exponentially increased their production of hospital hand hygiene solutions. Further, with the government lifting the restrictions on exports of hospital hand hygiene solutions, the country is also catering to international demand, focusing more on exports. Recently, around 90% of hospital hand hygiene solutions manufactured in India have been exported to countries such as China, Malaysia, and Singapore, which is fueling the market growth in the country

Moreover, In India, every heart condition is about 2.8% prevalent, and the frequency increases with time. The incidence of CAD hazards for non-diabetic patients in India is approximately 11%, and for diabetic patients, about 21.40%. In addition, various minimally-invasive heart procedures are considered the most effective surgical techniques for patients who are in their 70s or 80s; other medical conditions increase the risk of open-heart procedures. This has increased the demand for safety precautions, including hand sanitizers, to minimize any adverse consequences associated with such procedures. This is contributing to the growth of the hospital hand hygiene market in India.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Product, Distribution

Country Covered- Indian

Competitive Landscape – Dettol (Reckitt Benckiser Group plc), Godrej Protekt, Lifebuoy (Unilever), Microgen Hygiene Pvt. Ltd., and Savlon (ITC, Ltd.).

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Indian Hospital Hand Hygiene Solutions Market Report Segment

By Product

Hand Disinfectants

Hand Sanitizers

Hand Wash

Hand Wipes

Hand Scrubs

Lotion and Moisturizers

By Distribution

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Direct Procurement

Dealers and Distribution

Company Profiles

Acuro Organics, Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Godrej Protekt (Godrej Consumer Products, Ltd.)

Unilever Group

MicrogenHygiene Pvt. Ltd.

ITC, Ltd.

SarayaCo.Ltd.

SchulkeIndia Pvt. Ltd.

Sunogenica Laboratorium Pvt. Ltd.



