Hand Tools Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2026

The global hand tools market is estimated to record a substantial CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Hand tools today are highly driven by external factors including the usage environment. The evolution in the segment also happens through technification of its driving force, which is increasingly less dependent on human strength. Further, the current scenario for the tools industry is moving in the direction of greater technification, alongside greater autonomy and the mode of operation. Despite the consistent changes in the tools industry, the four principles of percussion, cutting, leverage, and rotation are set to be a standard in the coming years as well.

A full Report of Hand Tools Market Available at https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/hand-tools-market

The global hand tools market suffered a slowdown on account of the COVID-19 crisis as most of the economic activities were halted in 2020, especially during Q1 and Q2 2020. Most of the major revenue-generating end-users such as construction, automotive, commercial renovation, and home improvement activities were affected, leading to a decline in sales of hand tools. The curfew and lockdown procedures prevented the extensive application of hand tools by workers and contractors, thereby affecting the overall revenue generation for the market during the period. The utilization of hand drills, wrenches, drivers, cutters, and saws, which were considered as the major revenue-generating tools in the market, was potentially reduced during the early part of 2020.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/hand-tools-market

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Tool Type and End-user

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Apex Tool Group, LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Snap-on Inc.; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.; JCBL Group, and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominates the market in base year?

Which segment and region will project fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Hand Tools Market Report Segment

By Tool Type

General Purpose Tools

Cutting Tools

Layout and Measuring Tools

Taps and Dies

By End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Global Hand Tools Market Report Segment

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Apex Tool Group, LLC

Channellock, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Estwing Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Gray Tools Canada, Inc.

Ideal Industries, Inc.

JCBL Group

JK Files (India),Ltd.

Kennametal, Inc.

Klein Tools, Inc.

KNIPEX

Leatherman Tool Group, Inc.

Phoenix Contact USA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Snap-on,Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

The Würth Group

WeraWerkzeuge GmbH

Wiha Tools USA

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/hand-tools-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404