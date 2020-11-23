Competitive Landscape: Cellular Glass Market Set For Rapid Growth & Trend, By 2027

Global cellular glass market accounted for $481.2 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $724.8 million by 2027.

Cellular glass is light weight, rigid and durable and is made of completely sealed glass cells. These cellular glass cells are non-combustible, moisture resistant, comprise of squeezing force, have a better stability in dimension and provide better thermal performance. Due to the multiple benefits of the cellular glass it has been vastly used in various construction sites to provide better durability.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has impacted the cellular glass market in a positive manner and the market is predicted to grow enormously in terms of revenue in the projected timeframe. The market is projected to grow with the rise in the demand of cellular glass in various construction activities. Moreover, the high cost involved in the manufacturing of cellular glass is predicted to hinder the market growth in the estimated period.

Increasing demand from the industrial sector is predicted to be the major driving factor for the global cellular cell market in the estimated period. Cellular glass is used in the industrial sector for various reasons as they are rigid, fire proof and light weight and are better in thermal insulation properties, which makes it the best material as compared to other insulators. Cellular cells are also mostly used for wall insulation, machine room noise reduction, chemical industry, sound absorption barrier and many others, which is predicted to be one of the major driving factors for the cellular glass market in the forecast period.

The cost associated with the installation of cellular glass is very high. Moreover, the manufacturing of the cellular glass is also very expensive, which is predicted to be one of the major restraints for the global market in the estimated period.

On the basis of product type, the cellular glass market is divided into blocks and shells and foam glass gravels. Blocks and shells segment accounted for $325.4 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $475.6 million by 2027. Blocks and shells are of particular design, which can be placed in various construction sites without any difficulty. Due to the multiple benefits of the cellular glass such as low density and low thermal conductivity, cellular glass is an ideal insulating material in the construction site in the form of blocks and shells.

On the basis of type, the cellular glass market is divided into open cell and closed cell. Open cell segment accounted for $178.6 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $277.6 million by 2027. The open cell segment is predicted to grow as the open cell are moisture resistance, extremely light weight with a density of 0.15-0.25g/cm3 with a lower thermal conductivity and nontoxic in nature makes it a suitable element to use.

On the basis of application, the cellular glass market is divided into construction, industrial and others. Construction application accounted for $202.0 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $298.9 million by 2027. The cellular glass is inorganic material and doesn’t lose its property overtime, which makes it chemically and biologically noncombustible and favorable in various construction sites.

On the basis of region, the cellular glass market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Europe region market accounted for $48.6 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $75.5 million by 2027. European government has been coming up with various strategies to enhance the use of cellular glass which helps in thermal insulation to reduce the heat loss from the constructed buildings is predicted to boost the region market in the estimated period. For instance, The European Energy Performance Building Directives (EPBD) set up in 2002 has concentrated more on the use of cellular glass in construction activities.

The major key players in the global cellular glass market players are CNUD-EFCO Operations S.A., Owens Corning, Amity Insulation Group Inc., SZECO Insulation Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Zhenshen Insulation Technology Corp., Ltd., Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology Co., Ltd., Benarx, Jahan Ayegh Pars Co., Pinosklo, Polydros Sociedad Anonima (S.A), and others.

