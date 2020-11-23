Top Scenario: Ozone Generation Market – Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Ozone generation market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% by generating a revenue of $ 1,624.6 million by 2026.

Ozone generators are used for air purifying and water cleaning process. Ozone generators are also mostly used for treating drinking water. With the help of ozone generators wastewater can be treated and made suitable for drinking. Ozone generators can be set up at various venues for treating water with the help of intermediate oxidation, pre-oxidation, and final disinfection.

The pandemic is predicted to have negative impact on the global market in the estimated period. Most of the places like hospitals, hotels, dairy, food & beverage, pharmaceutical industries, warehouses and cold storages production where the ozone generators are used are shut down and due to the lockdown the market has been hit vastly. Once the unlock procedure starts, the demand for the ozone generators is predicted to grow. As ozone generators help in purifying water and air, the demand for the ozone generators is predicted to rise, eventually boosting the global market in the estimated period.

For More Detail Insights, Download Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/402

The population across the globe is increasing at a faster rate due to which the demand of the drinking water has also increased. Due to the increase in the demand of the drinking water, the demand for ozone generators is high as it helps in purifying wastewater which is predicted to be the major driving factor for the global ozone generator market in the forecast period. Moreover, rapid urbanization & demographic growth across the globe is also predicted to be the major driving factor for the market in the projected timeframe.

Ozone generators can be used in various end use industries. The high cost involved in the installation of ozone generators and the maintenance cost of various ozone generators is a reason why various end use industries cannot adopt ozone generators. High cost associated with these generators is predicted to be the biggest restraint for the global ozone generators market in the estimated period.

On the basis of technology, the ozone generation market is further classified into corona discharge, cold plasma, electrolysis and ultraviolet. Corona discharge sub-segment is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% by generating a revenue of $624.4 million by 2026. Corona discharge generators are mostly used in various industrial and commercial zone applications, which is predicted to drive the corona discharge sub-segment in the forecast period.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/402

On the basis of application, the ozone generation market is further classified into industrial, potable water treatment, municipal, air treatment and others. Potable water treatment sub-segment is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% by generating a revenue of $ 517.4 million by 2026. Potable water treatment helps in purifying water and helps in removing the contaminants in a cost-effective manner, which is predicted to drive the segment in the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the ozone generation market is further classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific region market is predicted to rise with a CAGR of 7.3% by generating a revenue of $670.3 million by 2026. Increasing population leads to an increase in the demand of drinking water, which is predicted to drive the regional market in the estimated period. Moreover the rapid industrialization across the region is also predicted to be the one of the main reasons for the growth of the regional market in the forecast period.

Some of the significant ozone generation market players include Absolute Systems., Chemtronics Co. Ltd, Custom Molded Products LLC, Dayton Water Systems, EBARA Technologies Inc., ESCO International, International Ozone, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation and Suez, among others.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US) Toll

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://covid-19-market-insights.blogspot.com