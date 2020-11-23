Asia-Pacific Hospital Hand Hygiene Solutions Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific hospital hand hygiene solutions market is estimated to witness a strong CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). At present, the outbreak of COVID-19, which started in China and then moved globally, including in developed nations such as the US, is driving the higher production of preventative accessories, consisting of hand sanitizers and hand washes in Asia-Pacific countries, as the US economy largely depends on manufacturing and supply chains based in Asian countries, in particular China. Therefore, a rising patient pool, coupled with favorable healthcare infrastructure, is likely to fuel market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Furthermore, the healthcare system in this region is undergoing a rapid transformation with favorable support from various government organizations. In Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Australia are the major revenue contributors for the hospital hand hygiene solutions market. Countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia are also expected to witness increased demand due to the improving quality of life and growing healthcare expenditure during the forecast period. Thailand is one of the leading countries for healthcare in Southeast Asia. The Thailand government offers a universal health coverage scheme to almost all its citizens, and around 99.5% of the population receives free health care.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Product, Distribution

Countries Covered- China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and country dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and country will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

By Product

Hand Disinfectants

Hand Sanitizers

Hand Wash

Hand Wipes

Hand Scrubs

Lotion and Moisturizers

By Distribution

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Direct Procurement

Dealers and Distribution

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Acuro Organics, Ltd.

Beijing Tian Hong Today Medical Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

DoctorClean (Ningbo Changqi International Co., Ltd.)

Ecolab, Inc.

ITC,Ltd.

Lion Corp.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

SarayaCo.Ltd.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Unilever Group

Whiteley Corp.Pty. Ltd.

Zoono Global NZ

