The global molded pulp packaging market size is projected to be worth around USD 5.89 billion by 2027, according to a new report published by Vision Research Reports.

The global molded pulp packaging market size was estimated at USD 4.31 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Rising demand for sustainable packaging products from various end-use industries, including food, food service, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and others, is estimated to drive the growth. Molded pulp packaging or molded fiber packaging, is considered as a complete sustainable solution as it is majorly manufactured using recycled paper pulp. Traditionally, application of this packaging material was limited for eggs, owing to its geometrical and aesthetic limitations. However, its sustainability is expected to drive the adoption in other end-user industries.

The increasing bans on single-use plastic and other plastic packaging products across the globe, coupled with growing consumer preference for sustainable solutions, are expected to be the key factors driving the demand for molded pulp packaging. The product is widely used for packaging fresh fruits as it is odorless and resistant to water and oil.

Get the Sample Pages of [email protected] https://www.visionresearchreports.com/report/sample/35474

Efficient packaging is essential for their safe transport and handling of electronic products, considering their fragility. Molded pulp offers excellent compression resistance and shock absorption along with adequate thermal resistance. It offers various protective functions, including blocking and bracing and cushioning. On account of these properties, electronics manufacturers are widely incorporating molded pulp for their products. Moreover, the growing electronics industry across the world is expected to strengthen the molded fiber pulp packaging market in the forthcoming years.

Molded pulp packaging is also utilized for wine bottles, which are fragile, and hence safety-oriented solutions are imperative. Furthermore, increasing demand for sustainable packaging, particularly in beverages industry, coupled with steady growth in wine consumption across the globe is expected to increase the demand from wine packaging. This factor is anticipated to bode well for the overall growth of the market over the forecast period.

Growing consumption of fresh fruits and packaged juices across the world due to increasing health consciousness is likely to favorably impact the demand in the forthcoming years. In addition, molded pulp offers excellent vibration damping properties; as a result, it is widely used in the form of end caps for packaging industrial products. The steady expansion of global industrial output is also expected to fuel the market demand during the forecast period.

Highlights

In 2019, wood pulp accounted for the highest market share of nearly 91% in terms of revenue. This segment is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, mainly on account of its relatively lower costs as compared to other conventional packaging materials, coupled with the increasing scope in packaging solutions for food service industry.

The non-wood pulp segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Various non-wood pulp sources, such as cereal straws, sugarcane bagasse, bamboo, reeds, esparto, kenaf, and corn stalks are also utilized for manufacturing pulp and molded pulp packaging.

The transfer molded segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its leading position over the forecast period. The thick wall segment was observed to be the second-largest segment in 2019, accounting for a share of nearly 22% in terms of revenue. Thermoformed molded segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to growing adoption of the type in electronics and foodservice industries. Thermoformed molded products hold smooth surfaces, and geometric forms that are detailed with minimal draft angles.

Trays emerged as the most significant product segment with a market share of 39.8% in 2019. Low cost, wide availability, good shock absorption properties for packaging fragile products, such as eggs and glass beverage bottles contributed to the highest share of the segment.

The food packaging end-use segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in the year 2019. Increasing focus of food manufacturers on sustainable packaging on account of growing stringent regulations coupled with increasing availability of processed and thermoformed molded pulp products with high aesthetic appeal has been expanding the segment growth.

The electronics end-use segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. The increasing use of molded products for packing various electronic products, including mobile phones and accessories, computers, trimmers, and projectors due to convenience, sustainability, and low cost. All these factors are projected to fuel the growth of the segment in the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is also estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. Factors, such as the presence of a large population with rising disposable income coupled with robust egg and fresh fruits and vegetable production as well as consumption, contributed to the market share of the region.

North America is expected to observe steady growth over the forecast period. Increasing focus on the reduction of plastic usage, especially by the food and food service companies, is anticipated to augment the regional growth.

Purchase this Premium Research [email protected] https://www.visionresearchreports.com/report/cart/35474

Key Market Players

The molded pulp packaging market is dominated by large players such as Brødrene Hartmann A/S (Denmark), UFP Technologies (US), Thermoformed engineered Quality (TEQ) LLC (US), Genpak LLC (US), and Eco-Products (US). Other players include Pro-Pac Packaging (Australia), PrimeWare-by PrimeLink Solutions (US), Fabri-Kal (US), Henry Molded Products (US), EnviroPAK Corporation (US), Pacific Pulp Molded (US), Sabert Corporation (US), Protopak Engineering Corporation (US), and Cellulose de la Loire (France) These players have a presence of established brands, a wide product portfolio, and strong geographical presence.

Hutamaki Oyj (Finland) is a global manufacturer of molded fiber packaging, food service products, industrial packaging, CPG packaging, and trays. It offers a wide range of products, which cater to a variety of applications across food packaging and food service disposables markets. A strong global presence and specialization in sustainable packaging manufacturing ensured its key position in the market. It has a strong presence in 30 countries such as the US, Australia, India, Germany, China, and the UK across six continents. The company is the pioneer in the outline and assembling of food packaging.

Market Segmentation

Source Outlook

Wood Pulp Non-wood Pulp



Type Outlook

Thick Wall Transfer Thermoformed Processed



Product Outlook

Trays End Caps Bowls & Cups Clamshells Plates Others



End-use Outlook

Food Packaging Food Service Electronics Healthcare Industrial Others



Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia



The Molded pulp packaging market research report covers definition, classification, product classification, product application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy and planning analysis of the industry, the latest dynamic analysis, etc., and also includes major. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market. It covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global level.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of Molded pulp packaging market for the base year 2019 and the forecast between 2020 and 2027. Market numbers have been estimated based on form and application. Market size and forecast for each application segment have been provided for the global and regional market.

This report focuses on the global Molded pulp packaging market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Molded pulp packaging market development in United States, Europe and China.

It is pertinent to consider that in a volatile global economy, we haven’t just conducted Molded pulp packaging market forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also studied the market based on key parameters, including Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to comprehend the certainty of the market and to find and present the lucrative opportunities in market.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Molded pulp packaging capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Molded pulp packaging by regions (countries) and application.

Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Molded pulp packaging market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016 to 2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

With regard to production bases and technologies, the research in this report covers the production time, base distribution, technical parameters, research and development trends, technology sources, and sources of raw materials of major Molded pulp packaging market companies.

Regarding the analysis of the industry chain, the research of this report covers the raw materials and equipment of Molded pulp packaging market upstream, downstream customers, marketing channels, industry development trends and investment strategy recommendations. The more specific analysis also includes the main application areas of market and consumption, major regions and Consumption, major Chinese producers, distributors, raw material suppliers, equipment providers and their contact information, industry chain relationship analysis.

The research in this report also includes product parameters, production process, cost structure, and data information classified by region, technology and application. Finally, the paper model new project SWOT analysis and investment feasibility study of the case model.

Overall, this is an in-depth research report specifically for the Molded pulp packaging industry. The research center uses an objective and fair way to conduct an in-depth analysis of the development trend of the industry, providing support and evidence for customer competition analysis, development planning, and investment decision-making. In the course of operation, the project has received support and assistance from technicians and marketing personnel in various links of the industry chain.

Molded pulp packaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Molded pulp packaging market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Molded pulp packaging market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Molded pulp packaging market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Molded pulp packaging. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

New product launches and the expansion of already existing business are predicted to benefit the key players in maintaining their dominance in the global market for Molded pulp packaging. The global market is segmented on the basis of region, application, en-users and product type. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Molded pulp packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

– Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

– Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

– Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

– Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

– Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Research Methodology:

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report.

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. The following illustrative figure shows the market research methodology applied in this report.

Market Size Estimation

Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the global market size for company, regional division, product type and application (end users).

The market estimations in this report are based on the selling price (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). Market share analysis, assigned to each of the segments and regions are achieved through product utilization rate and average selling price.

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or others factors are accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from Vision Research Reports and presented in this report.

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

After complete market engineering with calculations for market statistics; market size estimations; market forecasting; market breakdown; and data triangulation. Extensive primary research was conducted to gather information and verify and validate the critical numbers arrived at. In the complete market engineering process, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were extensively used, along with several data triangulation methods, to perform market estimation and market forecasting for the overall market segments and sub-segments listed in this report.

Secondary Sources

Secondary Sources occupies approximately 25% of data sources, such as press releases, annual reports, Non-Profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, and so on. This research study includes secondary sources; directories; databases such as Bloomberg Business, Wind Info, Hoovers, Factiva (Dow Jones & Company), TRADING ECONOMICS, and avention; Investing News Network; statista; Federal Reserve Economic Data; annual reports; investor presentations; and SEC filings of companies.

Primary Sources

In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. The primary sources from the supply side include product manufacturers (and their competitors), opinion leaders, industry experts, research institutions, distributors, dealer and traders, as well as the raw materials suppliers and producers, etc.

The primary sources from the demand side include industry experts such as business leaders, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, supply chain executive, end users (product buyers), and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the global market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2016-2019) and forecast (2020-2027);

Focuses on the key manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Purchase this Premium Research [email protected] https://www.visionresearchreports.com/report/cart/35474