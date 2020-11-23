European Hospital Hand Hygiene Solutions Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2026

European hospital hand hygiene solutions market is estimated to record a healthy CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Europe is one of the largest markets after the global hospital hand hygiene solutions market. It is growing at a healthy rate and is expected to grow at a similar pace during the forecast period. The rising awareness of using hospital hand hygiene solutions as essential safety equipment associated with treatment procedures of several diseases coupled with improved healthcare infrastructure, various favorable guidelines, and availability of technologically advanced medical devices for surgical procedures are driving the growth of the hospital hand hygiene solutions market in the region.

A full Report of European Hospital Hand Hygiene Solutions Market Available athttps://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/european-hospital-hand-hygiene-solutions-market

In addition, the pandemic outbreak has caused widespread deaths of healthcare professionals. For instance, in the UK, early studies indicate that Black, Asian, and minority ethnic health workers appear to be significantly over-represented in the total number of COVID-19-related health worker deaths, with some reports showing that more than 560 health workers passed way. Thus, the utility and demand for hospital hand hygiene products are being pushed to the maximum due to the pandemic outbreak. Furthermore, the region is also witnessing an increasing incidence of HAIs. For instance, the most recent comprehensive study by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in April 2019 concludes that approximately nine million cases of HAIs occur across Europe each year. Approximately one in 15 patients in acute care hospitals and one in 24 residents in long-term care facilities are having at least one infection at any given point in time. This is significantly high, considering the high cost associated with HAIs.

To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/european-hospital-hand-hygiene-solutions-market

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Product, Distribution

Countries Covered- UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape- B. Braun Melsungen AG, BODE Chemie GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and Unilever Group

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment/country dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment/country will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

European Hospital Hand Hygiene Solutions Market Report Segment

By Product

Hand Disinfectants

Hand Sanitizers

Hand Wash

Hand Wipes

Hand Scrubs

Lotion and Moisturizers

By Distribution

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Direct Procurement

Dealers and Distribution

European Hospital Hand Hygiene Solutions Market Report Segment

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BODE Chemie GmbH

Cleenol Group, Ltd.

Deb Group, Ltd

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

EcoHydra Technologies, Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Unilever Group

Vectair Systems, Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/european-hospital-hand-hygiene-solutions-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404