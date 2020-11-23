Clinical Decision Support System Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global clinical decision support system market includes a health information system that combines patient data and medical knowledge base to record, store and improve the accessibility and analysis of patient information. Physicians and healthcare providers use this system for reviewing and diagnosing the disease through medical data of patients. This clinical decision support system industry is expanding attributed to the fact that the amount of medical data and information with the medical service providers is drastically increasing. The clinical decision support system assists in minimizing medication errors, reducing misdiagnoses, and improving the efficiency of analyzing patient data, that results in cost-cutting and timesaving.

Furthermore, the system provides consistent and reliable information to the care team, all at one place to increase communication within the hospital staff. This market is broadly divided into a knowledge-based decision system support system and without a knowledge-based decision support system. Without knowledge-based decision support system depends on machine learning to analyze clinical data whereas, the knowledge-based decision support system uses the inference engine to analyze the same data. The key drivers of the global clinical decision support system market include stringent government regulations to maintain and store records of the patients related to the medical diagnostic techniques.

Furthermore, increasing the adoption of cloud computing in healthcare, the growing frequency of medical errors, and high return on investment in the clinical decision support system are other drivers that are fueling the growth of this industry. However, this growth will be restricted due to various factors that include security and privacy issues, changing as per user requirements, lack of experienced professionals and interoperability issues. Additionally, the high maintenance and software update costs of these systems may impede the growth of this market.

The opportunities for this market include increasing government initiatives for clinical decision support systems and emerging cloud computing technology in the healthcare sector that enables clinics to make accurate decisions. For instance, AHRQ has funded several research projects of a clinical decision support system, including the new Patient-Centered Outcomes Research (PCOR) under the Clinical Decision Support Initiative.

Geographically, North America region has a substantial share in the market due to rapidly developing healthcare system and increased investment in research and development for advanced decision support systems. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the presence of developing economies such as India and China that have rising aged population leading to increased demand for this system.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Market Report:

Demand for decentralization of healthcare information

Clinical decision support system for minimizing medication errors and reducing misdiagnoses

Rising supportive government policies in developing economies

Asia-Pacific – an emerging region in the near future

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market – Segmentation

By Delivery Model

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

By Product Type

Hardwar

Software

Services

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market –Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Elsevier B.V.

Epic Systems Corp.

First Databank, Inc.

General Electric Company

Hearst Corp.

IBM Corp.

Inferscience, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MatrixCare

McKesson Corp.

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

National Decision Support Company

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Optum, Inc.

Premier, Inc.

Siemens AG

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Wolters Kluwer NU

Zynx Health, Inc.

