Vehicle Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, Company Analysis, Regional Insights and Forecast 2020 – 2027

According to Vision Research Reports, the global vehicle battery market size is projected to surpass US$ 62 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027, owing to a rise in the adoption of electric vehicles and hybrids; subsequently, boosting the use of multiple batteries.

Rise in trade and distance between manufacturing units and end users are likely to boost the market for vehicle batteries during forecast period. Increasing electrification of vehicles through incorporation of various technologies is anticipated to boost the global vehicle battery market.

The plug-in hybrid/ battery electric vehicle segment is projected to expand at a high growth rate of 18.10% , in terms of volume, due to growing regulatory pressure on automakers

Drivers

Rise in global production of vehicles is a primary driver for the vehicle battery market. Developing regions such as Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific are registering significant rise in annual vehicle production, thereby boosting the demand for vehicle battery.

Increased production of electric vehicles has spurred the demand for batteries. Hybrid and electric vehicles utilize more than one battery per vehicle. Use of multiple batteries in vehicles is projected to boost the vehicle battery market. Increased emphasis on climate change and urgency to curb vehicular pollution is boosting the adoption of the electric vehicles globally, which is anticipated to drive the vehicle battery market.

Advanced fuel saving technologies, such as start-stop and micro-hybrids, have necessitated the use of more powerful batteries to handle the frequent charge-discharge load required by the start-stop technology. Increasing number of cabin features, such as HMI, climate control, and ambient lightning, is exerting heavy load on the conventional vehicle battery. Thus, multiple batteries are used such as primary for engine cranking and auxiliary for other power requirements such as safety systems and entertainment.

Vehicle batteries are consumable items and require periodic replacement. Increasing number of on road vehicles and rise in number of miles driven is boosting the aftermarket demand for vehicle battery and subsequently, fueling the expansion of the vehicle battery market.

Based on battery type, the vehicle battery market has been classified into lead acid, lithium ion, and others. In terms of volume, the lead acid segment held a leading share of the vehicle battery market, owing to their use in internal combustion engine vehicles and as auxiliary batteries in electric vehicles. In terms of revenue, the lithium ion segment held a leading share due to its high price, as compared to that of lead acid battery.

Key Players

BYD Company Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Johnson Controls International PLC

SAMSUNG SDI Co., Ltd

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

LG Chem Ltd.

A123 Systems Inc.

Market Segmentation

Vehicle Battery Market, by Battery Type Lead Acid Lithium Ion Others

Vehicle Battery Market, by Vehicle Type ICE/Micro Hybrids/Start-Stop Vehicles Mild Hybrid/Fully Hybrid Vehicle Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle/Battery Electric Vehicle

Vehicle Battery Market, by Vehicle Class Passenger Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Vehicle Battery Market, by Sales Channel OEM Aftermarket

Vehicle Battery Market, by Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



