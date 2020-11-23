Global Companion Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2026

The global companion diagnostics market is projected to exhibit a significant growth, at a CAGR of around 12.8%, during the forecast period. Companion diagnostics market is expected to gain a huge growth during the forecast period, backed by the number of partnerships and collaborations announced by market players in the past one year. Several key market players, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Myriad Genetics, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, and Merck Co. & Inc. announced some partnerships and collaborations, to expand their foothold in the companion diagnostics market across the globe. Some of the recent collaborations and partnerships are listed in the following points-

In March 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. entered a partnership with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the co-development of CDx in oncology. Through the partnership, the company will work with the Janssen’s scientists to validate the use of multiple biomarkers that can be used with Thermo Fisher’s Oncomine Dx target test. This test will be available for the identification of variant-positive patients non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In January 2020, Guardant Health, Inc. collaborated with Amgen for the development and support the commercialization of a blood based CDx test for Amgen’s AMG 510. Through collaboration, the company will pursue US FDA pre-market approval, European CE mark, and Japan Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency approval for Guardant360 CDx as a companion diagnostic test for AMG 510 for patients suffering from metastatic NSCLC with the KRAS G12C mutation.

In November 2019, Promega Corp. collaborated with Merck, to develop the company’s microsatellite instability (MSI) technology, which is an on-label solid tumor CDx that can be used with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA.

In October 2019, QIAGEN NV signed a partnership agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the development of NGS-based IVD kits, including companion diagnostics for the health management of patients. Though agreement, the company has gained a non-exclusive right for the development and commercialization of IVD kits to be used with Illumina’s MiSeq Dx and NextSeq 550Dx Systems. Along with this, the agreement also includes rights related to the expansion of partnership with Illumina Dx systems in the future.

In April 2019, Myriad Genetics, Inc. collaborated with AstraZeneca and Merck, to expand its companion diagnostics portfolio. Through the collaboration, the companies will use BRACAnalysis CDx for the identification of germline BRCA mutations in men suffering from metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer and have been enrolled in the Phase III PROfound (NCT02987543) study. This will lead to significant advancement in Myriad’s precision treatment for patients dealing with ovarian or breast cancer.

