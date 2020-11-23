Tactical Data Link Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Tactical Data Link Market is projected to grow from USD 4.76 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.43 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2025.

Tactical data links provide communication via radio waves or cables used by the military. It is turning into an important part of the military communication system. It also provides strong support for military assets such as air, land and sea, creating an efficient and seamless networking system. Tactical data links include communication networks, sensors and interfaces, and computer hardware.

Tactical data link Market, By Application

Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)

Radio Communication

Command and Control (C2)

Electronic Warfare (EW)

Tactical data link Market, By Platform

Air-based

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

UAV

Sea-based

Ships

Unmanned Systems

Submarines

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Tactical Data Link industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Tactical Data Link Market Report

1. What was the Tactical Data Link Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Tactical Data Link Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Tactical Data Link Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

