Global Cyclosporine drugs Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global cyclosporine drugs market is anticipated to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period (2020-2026). The new product launches with rising FDA approvals are a factor contributing to the growth of the global cyclosporine drugs market. Cyclosporine drug is an immunosuppressant class of drugs that is extracted from Tolypocladium fungus which prevents side effects on the immune system such as encephalomyelitis, graft diseases, allograft rejection, delayed hypersensitivity and experimental allergy. In addition, the cyclosporine drug is used in the treatment of a broad spectrum of diseases such as dry eye syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis. Neoral and Sandimmune are the available drug formulations for the oral route, and Restasis is used for ocular delivery of cyclosporine.

AbbVie Inc., Allergan PLC, Apotex Inc., Eon Labs, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Novartis Inc., Santen Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and so on are the key players operating in the global cyclosporine drugs market. These players are actively involved in adopting different growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaboration, and strategic agreements among others to remain competitive in the market place. New product launches and investment in the R&D is the key strategy adopted by the players of the global cyclosporine drugs market to sustain their marketplace.

For instance, in March 2019, Breath Therapeutics Inc. had announced the launch of a Ph3 trial for the inhaled liposomal cyclosporine A therapy. In August 2018, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. had received US FDA approval for CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) 0.09%. CEQUA is an aqueous solution used to increase tear production in patients suffering from keratoconjunctivitis sicca (dry eye). CEQUA provides the highest FDA-approved concentration of cyclosporine A (CsA) and is based on nanomicellar technology. The innovative nanomicellar formulation used in CEQUA allows the CsA molecule to overcome the solubility challenges involved in the treatment of the dry eyes by penetrating the eye’s aqueous layer and preventing the release of the active lipophilic molecule before the actual penetration.

In May 2018, Teva Canada Ltd, a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., had launched Teva-Cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion, 0.05% w/v, a Health Canada approved twice-daily eye drop solution and the first generic version of Restasis (cyclosporine) in Canada. Cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion is produced for the treatment of moderate to moderately severe aqueous deficient dry eye syndrome having ocular staining, reduction in tear production, and fluctuating visual symptoms.

Cyclosporine Drugs Market Segmentation

By Indication

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriasis

Transplant Rejection Prophylaxis

Dry Eye

Autoimmune Myasthenia Gravis

Other

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Cyclosporine Drugs market – Segment by Region

North America

The US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Allergan PLC

Apotex, Inc.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

Mckesson Medical Surgical Inc.

Novartis AG

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Regenerx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd.

United Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

