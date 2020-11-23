Global Moringa Ingredients Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The global moringa ingredients market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The moringa ingredients are available from various sources including leaves, seeds, oil, and fruits. The study of the global moringa ingredients market reports covers the analysis of various applications such as food & beverage, cosmetic & personal care, pharmaceutical, and others. The food and beverage segment of the market is projected to contribute significantly during the forecast period.

Moringa has been described as one of the essential ingredients. Almost every part of the moringa tree is a rich repository of proteins, vitamins, and minerals including potassium, calcium, phosphorous, iron, folic acid. The need for preservation of moringa is very essential due to its medicinal and therapeutic properties. In the food & beverage industry, the drumstick of moringa is used, in which it is utilized as a flavoring and thickening agent in various dishes. It gives a distinct palatable taste and is a rich source of glutamic acid and other properties.

Various moringa based common healthcare products are available; some of them include moringa zinga, moringa pharm, moringa seeds, moringa tea, moringa capsules, moringa fruit powder, moringa dried leaves, zijasart drink, and canned moringa. Almost all parts of this plant have been used for various ailments in the indigenous medicine majorly in South Asia. Moringa can be utilized in various value-added food products to improve their nutritional and medicinal values. Thus, these factors altogether account for the segmental growth of the moringa ingredients market during the forecast period.

Further, the presence of the key players that provides substantial growth rate to the global moringa ingredients industry over the forecast period. Players such as Ancient Greenfields Pvt. Ltd. (AGF), Herbs & Crops Overseas, Earth Expo Co., Saipro Biotech Pvt Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., Organic India Pvt. Ltd., and others are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the market.

Global Moringa Ingredients Market – Segmentation

By Application

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Moringa Ingredients Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

