Indian Chemical Industry in India Share, Trends & Forecast to 2026

The chemical industry of India is a major contributor to the Indian economy, contributing 7% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). India’s chemical industry ranks as sixth largest in world, and third in Asia. The value of the chemical industry in India was estimated at 100 billion dollars in 2019. Basic chemicals and their related products (paints, varnishes, glass, petrochemicals, fertilizers, perfumes, toiletries, pharmaceuticals, and others) constitute a considerable part of the Indian economy. Among the most diversified industrial sectors in India, the chemical industry covers an array of over 70,000 commercial products. Globally, India is considered as the sixth largest producer of chemicals and the third largest producer in Asia, in terms of output.

As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India ranks third in the production of agro chemicals globally and contributes nearly 16% to the global production of dyestuff and dye intermediates. Moreover, the chemical sector is expected to see a two-fold growth, reaching to US$ 300 billion by 2025, projecting an annual growth rate of 15-20%. To accomplish this goal, the Government of India is working on a chemical policy that will focus on meeting the rising demand for chemicals and reduce imports.

The chemical industry’s import–export rankings have been consistently high for the past five years, since 2019. In the same fiscal year, the industry ranks third in Indian exports, appearing after mineral fuels and oils, and precious stones and metals, with a 8-9% share. Chemicals ranks fourth in imports, after mineral fuels and oils, precious stones and metals, and electrical machinery, also with a 14-15% share, as per IBEF. In 2018, major trading partner for India in chemicals were the US, China, Brazil, United Arab Emirates and Germany for exports and China, US, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Korea, for imports.

