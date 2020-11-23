Tankless Water Heater Market Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Tankless water heaters are the type of heaters which directly heats the water when the water passes through it. Tankless water heaters are also known as demand-type or instantaneous water heaters. Tankless water heater does not contain a tank for storage and heats the water with the support of heat exchanger coils. These water heaters are made up of sensors and copper heat exchanger coils. Meanwhile, it is considered as energy efficient as it only heats water when water is flowing through unit. The electric tankless water heaters operate on the standard of heat transfer. The temperature of the water heater is increased by using gas or electric as a source. The advancement in technology and energy conservation has resulted in the development of tankless water heater which unlike traditional water heaters eliminates the excess energy consumed. It reduces energy consumption by 22%. Additionally, development in the residential and commercial sectors is raising the demand for tankless water heater which results in the growth of the market.

Request a Free Sample of our Tankless Water Heater Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/tankless-water-heater-market

The tankless water heater market is segmented on the basis of energy source and end-user. On the basis of energy source, the global tankless water heater market is segmented into electric and gas. Further, on the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. Furthermore, the tankless water heater market is segmented on the basis of regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Geographically, Asia-Pacific is leading the global tankless water heater market in 2018 followed by North America and Europe. The tankless water heater market is led by various key manufacturers such as Ariston Thermo Group, Bosch GmbH, Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd., A.O. Smith Corporation, and Bradford White Corporation. These companies are challenging on the basis of footprint, new product launches, improving geographical product and competitive prices of the products.

A full Report of Tankless Water Heater Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/tankless-water-heater-market

Global Tankless Water Heater Market Segmentation

By Energy source

Electric Tankless Water Heater

Gas Tankless Water Heater

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

O. Smith Corporation

ALPHA ELECTRIC CO. SDN BHD

Ariston Thermo Group SpA

Bosch GmbH

Bradford White Corp.

Bradley corp.

CHOFU SEISAKUSHO Co., Ltd.

Chronomite, Inc.

EZ Tankless, Inc.

Hubbell, Inc.

Low Energy Systems Inc,

Marey International LLC

Niagara Industries Inc.

Nortiz Corp.

Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.

Rheem Manufacturing Co.

Rinnai Corp.

Seisco International LLC

Stiebel Eltron GmbH

The Girard Group

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/tankless-water-heater-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404