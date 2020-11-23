Tankless Water Heater Market Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Tankless water heaters are the type of heaters which directly heats the water when the water passes through it. Tankless water heaters are also known as demand-type or instantaneous water heaters. Tankless water heater does not contain a tank for storage and heats the water with the support of heat exchanger coils. These water heaters are made up of sensors and copper heat exchanger coils. Meanwhile, it is considered as energy efficient as it only heats water when water is flowing through unit. The electric tankless water heaters operate on the standard of heat transfer. The temperature of the water heater is increased by using gas or electric as a source. The advancement in technology and energy conservation has resulted in the development of tankless water heater which unlike traditional water heaters eliminates the excess energy consumed. It reduces energy consumption by 22%. Additionally, development in the residential and commercial sectors is raising the demand for tankless water heater which results in the growth of the market.
The tankless water heater market is segmented on the basis of energy source and end-user. On the basis of energy source, the global tankless water heater market is segmented into electric and gas. Further, on the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. Furthermore, the tankless water heater market is segmented on the basis of regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Geographically, Asia-Pacific is leading the global tankless water heater market in 2018 followed by North America and Europe. The tankless water heater market is led by various key manufacturers such as Ariston Thermo Group, Bosch GmbH, Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd., A.O. Smith Corporation, and Bradford White Corporation. These companies are challenging on the basis of footprint, new product launches, improving geographical product and competitive prices of the products.
Global Tankless Water Heater Market Segmentation
By Energy source
- Electric Tankless Water Heater
- Gas Tankless Water Heater
By End-User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Regional Analysis
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- O. Smith Corporation
- ALPHA ELECTRIC CO. SDN BHD
- Ariston Thermo Group SpA
- Bosch GmbH
- Bradford White Corp.
- Bradley corp.
- CHOFU SEISAKUSHO Co., Ltd.
- Chronomite, Inc.
- EZ Tankless, Inc.
- Hubbell, Inc.
- Low Energy Systems Inc,
- Marey International LLC
- Niagara Industries Inc.
- Nortiz Corp.
- Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.
- Rheem Manufacturing Co.
- Rinnai Corp.
- Seisco International LLC
- Stiebel Eltron GmbH
- The Girard Group
