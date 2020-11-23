Global Meperidine Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The meperidine market is expected to grow at a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The drug is sold under a brand name Demerol, manufactured by Pfizer Inc. It is a drug of class opioid (narcotic) analgesics that is similar to morphine. Due to this, in most of the countries, the drug is not available over-the-counter (OTC) and needs a prescription to purchase it. The drug manipulates the mechanism of the brain and changes the way the body feels and responds to pain. The drug is used to relieve a person from moderate to severe pain. Moreover, it can be used by doctors before or during surgery or other procedures. However, the drug cannot be used to treat long-term or on-going pain and is used only when the pain is sudden. Moreover, misuse of the drug can cause addiction to it and even death.

Get Free Sample Copy @https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/meperidine-market

An increase in surgical procedures all across the globe is one of the major factors for the growth of the market during the forecast period. As per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, around 10.6 million surgical procedures whereas around 12.6 million non-surgical procedures were performed all across the globe in 2018. In terms of surgical procedure, the overall growth of 15.0% was witnessed in the period of 2014 and 2018, whereas in the non-surgical procedure, the overall growth was 24.5% registered for the same period mentioned earlier. The US had witnessed most non-surgical procedures with around 2.8 million non-surgical procedures in 2018. However, Brazil has registered most surgical procedures with around 1.5 million surgical procedures in 2018.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/meperidine-market

Disadvantages associated with the drug and availability of alternatives are among the major factor restraining the growth of the market. Nausea, vomiting, constipation, sweating, lightheadedness, dizziness, and drowsiness are some of the common side effects of the drug. One can also get addicted to the drug due to which it is a schedule II controlled substance. Sometimes, it is also illegally available to the people which they intake it by chewing, crushing to the powder, or dissolving it to the water. Moreover, the drug has a number of alternatives available in the market including morphine, hydromorphone, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and tramadol. The prescribing rate of opioid in the US is decreasing continuously every year.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prescription rate of opioid has been decreased from 81.3% of the total prescription in 2012 to 51.4% in 2018. Moreover, the total number of opioid prescriptions has been reduced to 168 million in 2018 as compared to 255 million in 2012.

Market Segmentation

Global Meperidine Market by Application

Pain Relief

Anaesthesia

Global Meperidine Market by Dosage type

Oral

Injections

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Neon Laboratories Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Mallinckrodt plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/meperidine-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404