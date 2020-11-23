Asia-Pacific Refrigerator Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast – 2020-2026

The Asia-Pacific refrigerator market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Increasing the urban population, increasing disposable income, and raising brand awareness are a few of the prominent factors that are aiding the growth of the market across the region. Moreover, significant new launches of connected refrigerators and expansions have been registered in the region by the market players. For instance, in May 2020, Xiaomi Corp. has launched three new refrigerators including a dual-directional dual door refrigerator, a single-directional dual door refrigerator, and a triple door refrigerator through its Smart Home Appliances division.

The Asia-Pacific refrigerator market is segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channels. Based on the product type, the market is sub-segmented into a single door, double door, side by side door, French door, and other. Based on the application, the market is sub-segmented into residential and commercial. Moreover, based on the distribution channel the market is sub-segmented into the online channel and offline channel. Based on geography, the market is further divided into China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific Refrigerator Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Single Door

Double Door (Top Freezer & Bottom Freezer)

Side by Side Door

French Door

Other Type (Mini Fridge)

By Application

Residential

Commercial (Restaurants, Ice Cream parlors, Supermarket, Research, Laboratory, and Pharmaceutical Storage)

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Regional Analysis

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Electrolux AB

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Haier Group Corp.

Hefei Meiling Co. Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hisense Group

HOSHIZAKI Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

