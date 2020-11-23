Global Cytotoxic Drugs Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global cytotoxic drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 1.3% during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include a significant rise in cancer incidences and increasing awareness regarding cancer diseases. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, the cancer burden across the globe is anticipated to have increased to 18.1 million new incidences and 9.6 million mortalities. Globally, one in 5 men and one in 6 women develop cancer in their lifetime. Globally, 43.8 million patients were suffering from cancer in 2018.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/cytotoxic-drugs-market

Due to the increasing cancer incidences, the public-private partnership across countries have been witnessed to raise public awareness regarding cancer. For instance, in May 2016, F. Hoffman L-Roche AG launched Run for Her, an awareness campaign for breast cancer, in partnership with the China Cancer Rehabilitation Society. The program aims to improve breast cancer awareness, testing, and treatment in China. The campaign successfully delivered crucial messages that women should get breast cancer screening on a regular basis, and the early diagnosis and standardized treatment enable to improve both the quality of life and disease outcome.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/cytotoxic-drugs-market

This initiative can support Chinese women to get access to better screening, diagnosis, and treatment, which in turn, will encourage the demand for cytotoxic drugs as these are used to destroy cancer cells. These drugs restrict the division of cells and thereby kills cancerous cells. As a result, it boosts the outcomes of radiotherapy or surgery, decreases metastases, and ease cancer symptoms. However, there is a decrease in the role of cytotoxic drugs in cancer therapies to some extent due to the development of other drug therapies. However, it is being significantly used in antineoplastic chemotherapy. The pipeline drugs are expected to offer an opportunity for market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Cytotoxic Drugs Market by Drug Class

Alkylating

Antimetabolites

Antitumor Antibiotics

Plant Alkaloids

Others

Global Cytotoxic Drugs Market by Application

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Cipla Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffman La-Roche AG

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/cytotoxic-drugs-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404