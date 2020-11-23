Global Men’s Wear Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global men’s wear market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the men’s wear market includes a rapidly changing lifestyle coupled with the increasing purchasing power of the middle-class population. The increasing millennial population across the globe that is opting for luxury products is also influencing the growth of the men’s wear market.
Moreover, internet penetration is rising rapidly across the globe. According to the International Telecommunication Union estimates, by the end of 2019, 53.6% of the global population that accounts for the 4.1 billion people, are using the Internet. Therefore, online shopping trends are also significantly fostering the growth of the men’s wear market. In addition to this, the fashion influencers in social networking sites such as Facebook and Instagram are also increasing the popularity of various men’s wear among a large base of population. This is also anticipated to drive the growth of the men’s wear market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Global Men’s Wear Market by Product Type
- Clothing
- Accessories
- Footwear
Global Men’s Wear Market by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
Regional Analysis
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Adidas AG
- Burberry Group Plc.
- CANALI S.p.A.
- FENDI S.r.l.
- Gap Inc.
- Gianni Versace S.r.l.
- Giorgio Armani S.p.A.
- Guccio Gucci S.p.A.
- Haggar Clothing Co.
- Harmont & Blaine S.p.A.
- Hermès International SA
- Hugo Boss AG
- Levi Strauss & Co.
- Louis Vuitton Malletier
- Mack Weldon, Inc.
- Nike, Inc.
- Peter England (Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.)
- Prada S.p.A.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Raymond Ltd.
- Tom tailor
- Under Armour Inc.
- VF Corp.
- Zara SA
