Global Men’s Wear Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global men’s wear market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the men’s wear market includes a rapidly changing lifestyle coupled with the increasing purchasing power of the middle-class population. The increasing millennial population across the globe that is opting for luxury products is also influencing the growth of the men’s wear market.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/mens-wear-market

Moreover, internet penetration is rising rapidly across the globe. According to the International Telecommunication Union estimates, by the end of 2019, 53.6% of the global population that accounts for the 4.1 billion people, are using the Internet. Therefore, online shopping trends are also significantly fostering the growth of the men’s wear market. In addition to this, the fashion influencers in social networking sites such as Facebook and Instagram are also increasing the popularity of various men’s wear among a large base of population. This is also anticipated to drive the growth of the men’s wear market during the forecast period.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/mens-wear-market

Market Segmentation

Global Men’s Wear Market by Product Type

Clothing

Accessories

Footwear

Global Men’s Wear Market by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Adidas AG

Burberry Group Plc.

CANALI S.p.A.

FENDI S.r.l.

Gap Inc.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Guccio Gucci S.p.A.

Haggar Clothing Co.

Harmont & Blaine S.p.A.

Hermès International SA

Hugo Boss AG

Levi Strauss & Co.

Louis Vuitton Malletier

Mack Weldon, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Peter England (Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.)

Prada S.p.A.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Raymond Ltd.

Tom tailor

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corp.

Zara SA

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/mens-wear-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404